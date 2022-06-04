If you like The Boys, don’t miss these other three series

After two years of waiting, finally Amazon Prime Video has released the first three episodes of the third season of The Boys, the brutal superhero series starring Karl Urban that spares no blood and gore. In the real world people with supernatural powers can be quite dangerous…

And just in case after watching The Boys you still want to see a few big beatings and the blood that comes out everywhere, From Hobbyconsolas we are going to recommend three other series in which superheroes have nothing to do with what Marvel has accustomed us to with its UCM.

Invincible (Amazon Prime Video)

VIDEO Trailer of Invincible, the new series of superheroes for adults from Amazon Prime Video

In this of the violence of superheroes, Amazon Prime Video has no rival, because if this news began talking about one of its series, it continues with another that is also available in its catalog. Of course, we talk about Invincible, the series created by Robert Kirkman, the one from The Walking Dead, which premiered last year on the platform.

The fact that it’s animated hasn’t stopped Invincible from becoming a violent superhero series in which the characters they have no problem making their teammates bleed a lot, their heads explode or die with the viscera falling on the ground. By the way, he also has a character quite similar to The Patriot…

Harley Quinn (HBOMax)

VIDEO Harley Quinn – First look behind the scenes

As we have seen in the comics that he has starred in, or the times that actress Margot Robbie has brought him to life, Harley Quinn is a woman of arms, and when he takes up arms in his animated series, he does not skimp on leaving everything covered in blood everywhere. Like Invincible, animation is no deterrent to the violence in this HBO Max series.

What’s more, since everything is drawn and you don’t have to spend a budget on digital effects, the series does not avoid scenes in which broken bones or spurts of blood are seen coming out of those who have dared to face Harley Quinn in his quest for the complete emancipation of the Joker in which he is accompanied by other great DC villains.

The Punisher (Netflix / Disney+)

Although from June 29 it will be available in the Disney + catalog, the truth is that The Punisher was originally a Netflix series, which at the time surely made fans happy because the platform did not put any impediment in that the character played by John Bernthal was as he is in the comics.

The display of blood or viscera may not be as striking as in the previous two series, but the fact that its protagonist is a mercenary who enjoys causing pain to others, makes some scenes in The Punisher cause you to have to look away of television in the face of the extreme violence shown.