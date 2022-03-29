If you like Tomb Raider and Uncharted, we recommend seven board games that will take you in search of more treasures and adventures

We once again look into the world of cardboard and die-cutting to unite two of our great passions: video games and board games. Today we bring you seven board games that we recommend if you like Tomb Raider and Uncharted.

In these table games We will go in search of lost temples, great treasures and cities consumed by nature that we will have to face based on cards and board figures. Who knows, you might even stage an epic escape while your companions are trapped by ancient dangers.

Explorers: Lost Cities

Players: two.

two. Recommended age: 8 years or older.

A classic for doubles that cannot be missing from your collection. explorers is a family card game that is easy to set up and easy to play. We must go assembling expedition routes with numbered cards to reach the end of the road and, of course, the great prize that is hidden behind each one of them. One of those games that you can enjoy for hours while chatting in good company.

Devir – Explorers, Board Game (BGEXPLORA)

Tikal

Players: from 2 to 4.

from 2 to 4. Recommended age: 8 years or older.

The first adventure of the mask trilogy. Tikal is an exploration game in which you place tiles while opening the map to discover what is hidden behind this jungle in Central America. Dangers, temples and treasures await us that we must protect from the rest of the players.

dV Giochi dvg2003 – Tikal Explorer Ship Games piazzamento and maggioranze

The Lost Ruins of Arnak





Players: from 1 to 4.

from 1 to 4. Recommended age: 12 years or older.

Undoubtedly one of the most celebrated board games of recent times. A perfect mix of deckbuilding, exploration, worker placement, and resource management with the search for a lost civilization as an excuse. The Lost Ruins of Arnak It has garnered some of the biggest awards in recent years and was nominated for game of the year in 2021.

Czech Games Edition 59 – Lost Ruins of Arnak

karuba

Players: from 2 to 4.

from 2 to 4. Recommended age: 5 years or more.

The most recommended option on the list if we have dwarfs at home. The classic race from point A to point B in which to place tiles along the way to try to get our expedition to the end before the rest. With karuba It’s enough for someone to keep track of the points to be able to add the little ones to the game, but if you want something even more adapted, there is also a Junior version.

HABA- Karuba, Board Game, Multicolored (301895)

tobago





Players: from 2 to 4.

from 2 to 4. Recommended age: 8 years or older.

Another race to reach the treasure hidden deep in the jungle before the rest, but this time the idea is more twisted. On tobago each of the players has a part of the map that leads to the prize, so based on what the rest are doing, you must deduce where you should go without raising suspicions.

Zoch 601128400 Tobago – Board Game (Instructions in English, French and German)

Beyond Thebes

Players: from 2 to 4.

from 2 to 4. Recommended age: 8 years or older.

We face the final stretch hand in hand with Beyond Thebes, an adventure that plays with the passage of time to send us in search of lost artifacts on an archaeological expedition. All our actions consume time, from traveling from one end of the world to the other to carrying out excavations, so knowing how to manage that time and assessing the best opportunities is the key to victory.

Diamond





Players: from 2 to 4.

from 2 to 4. Recommended age: 5 years or more.

Here is one more adventure to keep in mind if we have small children at home. An easy game to approach and explain in which different explorers have entered a cave full of dangers and treasures. On Diamond You bet on being the one who stays inside the cave the longest, but the next card you draw could mean being trapped inside.