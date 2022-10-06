The comedy “Passage to Paradise”, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, is one of the most recent blockbusters when it comes to romantic comedies. And it is that the film, recently released in theaters, resorts to an old recipe that has already worked in other films such as “Mamma Mia”: a divorced couple that gets together again, almost by obligation, to participate in the wedding of his daughter. The detail is that the circumstances of life will force them to team up to thwart the marriage and thus “save” their daughter.

In just a few weeks in theaters, “Passage to Paradise” it became a real rage. And it is that romantic comedies in the cinema have always had their captive and fanatical audience. For this very reason, if you liked the new film by Julia Roberts and George Clooney, we recommend a great classic of romantic cinema available at Netflix and other streaming platforms and that you can’t stop watching. Or to see again as many times as necessary.

If you liked ‘A Passage to Paradise’, this movie classic from Netflix will conquer your heart. Source: Instagram @cinefiloboliviano

Netflix’s classic romantic comedy that you shouldn’t miss if you liked “A Passage to Paradise”

“Like it was the first time” is the name of this classic of romantic cinema that was not only a success when it was released, but continues to be so today. Netflix. The film, starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, was released in 2004 and is directed by Peter Segal.

Adam Sandler’s role in “Like it was the first time” It was one of the first in which the actor abandoned that clumsy profile and which usually amuses the viewer with his condition. And it is that in this film he plays a man who falls in love with a young woman (Drew Barrymore) who suffers from short-term memory loss. For this reason, each new day that begins, the man must reconquer the young woman as if they had just met, as if it were the first time they saw each other.

Falling in love with an art teacher with short-term memory loss, a veterinarian is challenged to win her back day after day, every day. “Like it was the first time” in Netflix.

The cast of the unmissable romantic comedy “As if it were the first time”