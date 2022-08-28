If you liked ‘GoT’ and ‘House of the Dragon’, check these series and movies in streaming – El Financiero

House of the Dragon, spinoff of Game of Thrones, finally landed on HBO platforms to tell how it was the reign of the Targaryen dynasty.

The series takes place around two centuries before the events we saw in the GoT series. with the characters of Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington.

Now, House of The Dragon will narrate through 10 episodes how different the reign of the House of the Dragon was while they dominated the fictional world of Westeros.

Apart from this prequel, it is possible that we will soon see on the small screen a sequel to Game of Thrones, whose narrative vein explains the exile of Jon Snow.

It should be noted that the premiere of the first chapter of The House of the Dragon was one of HBO’s Most Viewed and although we are left wanting more dragons, we can’t wait to return to the fictional world of Westeros.

Series to watch if you like the universe of House of The Dragon

we leave you a list of some series that you can enjoy before the Sunday premiere of the House of the Dragon.

The Witcher

The Witcher is a series based on the homonymous video game that follows the adventures of a hunter: Geralt de Rivia, played by henry cavill.

The protagonist has magical abilities that allow him to enjoy advantages that others do not have. The story takes place within a medieval world in which humans coexist with the magical creatures of the environment.

The plot is born from a conflict between two human nations, and in which Cavill’s character faces the vicissitudes together with a princess who keeps a mysterious secret.

Where to see it? on netflix

How many seasons? Two

vikings

A series of epics, adventures and mythology that narrates the social, family, commercial and even love relationships between viking tribes.

The plot follows the Ragnar family as they go a long way to unify the various groups that make up the Viking people.

Where? Netflix.

How many seasons? Six

Valhalla awaits! ⚔ The golden age of The HISTORY Channel’s “Vikings” comes to a close this summer as the sixth and final season sets its broadcast premiere for Saturday, June 5 at 8/7c on @HISTORY. Watch the official trailer now! pic.twitter.com/NLTEE6toyy — #Vikings (@HistoryVikings) May 10, 2021

The Legend of Vox Machina

At first glance it would seem to be an animated series for minors, but in reality it is a complex plot that manages to mix the characteristic elements of the medieval world with the current comedy.

The series follows in the footsteps of a group of mercenaries, named after the series, as they seek to prove to their kingdom that they are not a bad joke. The group is made up of different mystical creatures that include an elf, a half giant, among others.

Where? Amazon Prime.

How many seasons? A

The Wheel of Time

It is one of the productions whose stage takes place in a medieval ‘alternative’. The plot takes place in a hopeless future nicknamed ‘The Third Age’.

In this world all people are tied to a Wheel of Time in which every time it turns they reincarnate. The story unfolds around the protection of that tie that will be the apple of ‘discord’ between good and evil.

Where? Amazon Prime.

How many seasons? A season.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

This production has positioned itself as the most expensive in the history of television, since it is estimated that the investment is around one billion dollars.

Rings of Power takes place years before the events of JR R Tolkien’s books, The Lord of the ringsin a time of relative peace. The series will follow in the footsteps of the character of Galadriel, this time played by Morfydd Clark, as he feels the danger that surrounds Middle-earth: Sauron.

When? It will be released on September 2.

Where? Amazon Prime.

Movies to watch if you like the universe of House of The Dragon

warcraft (2016)

One of the action films that you cannot miss if you are a fan of the action and fantasy film genre.

The plot is based on the video game of the same name. and tells the dispute that exists between the world of humans and the arrival of orcs, which is on the verge of extinction. However, as the story progresses, everything indicates that the worlds can coexist in peace.

The Lord of the rings (2001)

Tolkien’s book series, Lord of the Rings, first hit the big screen in 2001 with the Fellowship of the Ring and later with two other deliveries that have become a cultural precedent.

The plot follows a group of hobbits, small creatures from Middle-earth, who seek to destroy the ring of powera weapon with the ability to destroy his world.

His adventure, divided into three films, encounters all kinds of obstacles and complications. However, with the help of humans, elves and dwarves, they can achieve their mission.

The movies also have a prequel trilogymade in 2012, which tells the origin of how that weapon came to be in the possession of the Hobbits.

Where? HBO Max with its extended versions

dragon heart (nineteen ninety six)

The film starring Ewan McGregor tells the story of the human world after having destroyed most of a race of flying creatures: the dragons. However, the protagonist discovers that there is actually still hope for the winged beasts.