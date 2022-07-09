If you liked ‘Intimacy’ Netflix series, these movies and series are similar and you will surely like them too | Entertainment Cinema and Series
The different streaming platforms offer a wide variety of series and movies based on horrible real crimes and on June 10, 2022, ‘Intimacy’ premiered a new production starring the Spanish actress Itziar Ituño.
The drama kept viewers on the edge of their seats with its story and characters. Therefore, we share a list of similar series.
Created by Sergio Castro San Martín, the Amazon Prime story tells of the disappearance of a young woman who leads a student feminist movement and the various efforts of a group of female police officers to find her.
The production, which has two seasons, has in its cast talented celebrities such as Daniela Vega, Antonia Zegers, María Gracia Omegna and the Mexican, Alberto Guerra.
It should be noted that the series is based on the case of ‘la Manada’, a group of five men who was arrested in Pamplona in July 2016 for sexually abusing a young woman.
In this miniseries, which arrived on Netflix in 2019, Marie is a girl who is accused of lying about her rape. Some time later, two policemen initiate investigations into similar crimes that have occurred in the surroundings.
With eight episodes, the drama, based on the true story of Marie Adler, received a very good rating from critics, who gave it an approval rating of 98 percent, according to Rotten Tomatoes.
After waking up on the beach with signs of abuse and without remembering anything, Alba decides to find out who her aggressors are, when she does, she has to face a series of events to obtain justice.
Elena Rivera, Pol Hermoso, Eric Masiv, Bea Segura, Candela Cruz, Caterina Mengs and Álvaro Rico (who also appeared in the Netflix series ‘Elite’) are just some of the actors who star in the drama.
Actress Adriana Ugarte takes on the role of Isabel de la Mora, a policewoman who, along with her partner Inspector Nieto, has the task of investigating a series of murders that occur in prison.
The past of the police will return when one of the criminals he imprisoned seeks revenge after being released from prison. The story, available on Amazon Prime, will captivate mystery lovers.
‘Anatomy of a Scandal’
Throughout only six chapters, Sophia (played by Sienna Miller) will face severe accusations against her husband, a renowned politician named James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend).
In 2022, this Netflix series premiered, which is based on the 2018 literary work ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, which was created by the British writer Sarah Vaughan.
When Shannan Maria Gilbert goes missing, her mother begins an arduous search to find her, after police in a community on Long Island (where she was last seen) take no action.
The film, which hit the big screen in 2020, was produced by Anne Carey and is available on the Netflix platform.
Do you know more series or movies similar to ‘Intimacy’? Which of these productions would you like to see?