If you liked Netflix’s Maid, then you need to get these movies back

2021 brought so many stories to TV, some more deserving than others. AND Maid belongs to that kind of story that everyone should talk about a little more. Arrived on Netflix October 1, is made up of ten episodes, which for the narrative intensity seem more similar to twenty. Let’s start from an assumption: Maid it is not a miniseries to be taken lightly. It is not suitable for those looking for a story to have fun with or for those looking for frivolity. Maid tells of domestic violence, economic difficulties, mental abuse and deep intolerance.

Maid, Alex’s story is an inspiration to everyone

Many may not know that the miniseries is inspired by a true story, that of the novel’s author Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. With the features of Margaret Qualley, the protagonist is called Alex and she is a 25-year-old girl who one day finds the courage to run away from home, together with her two-year-old daughter. After an intense argument with her husband, Alex realized she could no longer live under the same roof. Yet, once out of the house, she realizes that she is completely alone. He has no friends or a solid family to rely on. Her mother is a bipolar artist who doesn’t want to undergo the miracle of science, so her instability doesn’t help. Her father (once drunk and abusive) hasn’t been around since she was just a little girl and all of her friends are actually friends with Sean, her husband. Nor does the state seem to be able (or willing?) To help.

Alex is forced to accept ignoble jobs, accumulating hours and hours of hard work as a cleaning lady in exchange for the bare minimum to survive the rent, the bills, the kindergarten fees and the gasoline for the car. Maid is the story of a girl who fights against the socio-economic system of a country that doesn’t care about those who are crushed under the weight of loneliness and fear. Yet it gives a voice to all those abused women, emphasizing once again how violence is not only physical, but also – and often – above all verbal and mental.

Movies to see if you liked it Maid

If you have seen Maid and you are looking for something similar, here is a list of films that are right for you. One of the most beautiful and profound is Room, Oscar-winning film with Bree Larson released in 2015 based on the novel Room, bed, wardrobe, mirror. The story follows the life of little Jack, his world is all inside one room, because old Nick doesn’t allow them to go out. What the child ignores is that his mother was kidnapped many years ago and Jack is the result of a rape. Yet for Joy that child is her whole life and she would do anything to save him.

Another film to be recovered is Changeling, with Angelina Jolie who plays the brave Christine Collins. Just as Alex never (or rather, almost never) gave up on Maid for the sake of her daughter, Christine will do everything to find her missing son. Especially when the police find a guy similar to the description, but it’s not him. Yet no one believes her and Christine is accused of being an unsuitable and delusional mother.

Another film to be recovered is Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence. A mother of two and a brilliant mind, Joy invented the self-wringing mop and tries to sell her idea to earn money. Being a woman, this task will be very difficult for her. We conclude with Erin Brockovich – Strong as the truth, a film with Julia Roberts Based on a true story. A powerful story, which even involved the real Erin Brockovich in the film, and which allowed Roberts to win the Oscar for best actress.

READ ALSO: From “And Just Like That” to “The Ferragnez”: what comes out today in streaming