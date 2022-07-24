If you liked ‘Persuasion’ these 3 period films are ideal for streaming

the recent production premiered on Netflix entitled ‘Persuasion’ has generated a large number of reactions among those who have followed very closely near the novels of the famous writer Jane Austen. And it is that this was his last story that filled with many expectations those who knew from the first moment that it would be taken to the streaming service.

And even though there are conflicting opinions between those who are for and againstit is also true that it has not stopped registering good numbers of views in different countries in which they have been pleased to see Dakota Johnson starring in this period plot that also has high doses of romanticism.

So if you are a faithful lover of this type of genre, nothing better than showing you other titles that are similar to this story which also has an incredible cast, unparalleled settings and storylines that although they keep the essence of the scriptures, they were modified to give them a touch of current affairs and empathy with the public.

3 period movies you can watch if you liked ‘Persuasion’

If you are a romantic or a lover of the genre in which period stories are shown in addition to ‘Persuasion’, you can delight in a large number of plots that are available on different streaming platforms and that will surely make you remember this adaptation that has been very successful in the world literary field. Therefore, do not forget to see these recommendations:

jane eyre

this production is available on Prime Video, HBO Max and StarzPlay. In it you will learn about the life of a governess who tries to change the vision of her very strict boss who does not enjoy life, much less love, but over time she discovers that beyond having a different opinion about it, she is able to discover the secret it hides. The film is inspired by the novel by Charlotte Brontë that was released in 2011.

Northanger Abbey

This is another adaptation of one of Austen’s stories that has caught everyone’s attention, but just like ‘Persuasion’ has failed to live up to the original novel, it is still a reference that keeps much of the style of this writer who always bets on the plots of other times in which love has always existed. However, it stands out here how a society girl is completely obsessed with gothic novels. She originally premiered in 2007.

becoming jane

This is another of Jane Austen’s famous stories, but it is almost unpublished, since she wrote it long before she was so well known and it is an autobiography about her intense romance with an Irishman. It was originally released in 2007 and until now it continues to be a reference for lovers of the genre, It is starring important Hollywood stars such as Anne Hathaway and James McAvoy. You can find it in Amazon Prime.