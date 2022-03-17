If you liked ‘The Adam Project’ these are the movies about time travel that you cannot miss

‘The Adam Project’ just premiered on Netflix with the intention of reviving science fiction cinema about time travel. With Ryan Reynolds at the head of the cast and Shawn Levy directingwho already formed a team in the last year’s hit, ‘Free Guy’in this film you can breathe the aroma of the most eighties cinema oriented for the whole family. The theme of time travel is a classic of science fiction cinemaand it is the film itself that gives us multiple references and tributes to the great successes of the genre, making it clear that there are great precursors who addressed this concept and laid the foundations for hundreds of later works.

Back to the Future (1985)

This first installment of the iconic trilogy by Robert Zemeckis it is an absolute classic that needs no introduction. The story begins when the teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) use the time Machine of his friend, the scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and travels to 1955. The problem is that at that time his parents went to high school and had not yet fallen in loveso Marty will have to get his parents end up together or he will never be born.









Available on: Amazon Prime Video and Movistar +

A Matter of Time (2013)

in this beautiful movie written and directed by Richard Curtis, the king of British romantic comedy, perfectly blends science fiction and romance. The protagonist is Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson)a 21-year-old man to whom his father (Bill Nighty) tells him that everyone the men of the family have the power to travel in time at a certain time. When Tim discovers this secret, he decides to travel back in time to try conquer Mary (Rachel McAdams)the girl he is in love with.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

Terminators (1984)

Other legendary work of eighties science fiction, which opened the doors of glory to james cameron and made of arnold schwarzenegger the star that is, was also a pioneer in introducing time travel. In the year 2029, the machines rule the world and humans try to resist as they can under the leadership of John Connor. With the intention of striking the final blow, the machines they send a robot (Terminator) to the past to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton)future mother of John, and thus prevent the leader of mankind is born.

Available at: Movistar +

The Butterfly Effect (2004)

‘The butterfly effect’ was an unexpected successthanks mainly to a well-worked script that delved into how anything can affect your future. small change you make in your past. starring a young Ashton Kutcherthe film tells us the story of Evana boy with a shady past who discovers a way to be able to time travel. Evan decides to go back to the past to try change his terrible childhoodbut you will discover that the most insignificant change in your past can bring huge consequences for your future.

Available on: HBO Max

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

One of Tom Cruise’s best movies in recent years is also a great example of how to make a great film about time travel without repeating the same old formulas. Here we are presented with a future in which humanity is at war with an alien race who intends to conquer the planet. On a near suicide mission, the inexperienced Commander William Cage (Tom Cruise) is killed, but enters a time loop in which the same day is repeated every time he dies, but also becomes more expeditious and efficient as situations repeat themselves.

Available on: HBO Max