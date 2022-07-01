If You Liked ‘The Black Telephone’, You Have To Watch These Horror Movies

‘The Black Telephone’ Scott Derrickson it reminded us why we love horror movies. In this film we saw Ethan Hawke as a villain for the first time and we met a character with a mask that will surely join other classics such as those of Ghostface and Hannibal Lecter. In this thriller we experience the terror of supernatural threats, but also that of everyday life: the bullyingfamily violence and the mysterious disappearance of children in an adult-centric society.

Here we already talked about the ending and its meaning. But, if you were left wanting more, we have a list of unmissable movies that you have to see if you liked ‘The Black Telephone’:

Sinister (2012)

Scott Derrickson made a name for himself with ‘Sinister’, considered one of the scariest in history. That was revealed by an experiment conducted by researchers at the University of Turku in Finland, where they monitored the heart rate of viewers while they watched the greatest horror movie classics. This 2012 tape was the one that caused the most scares.

The protagonist is Ethan Hawke, but here we see him as a tormented father and writer, obsessed with a crime that occurred in the house where he lives. As well as ‘The Black Telephone’, ‘Sinister’ explores the supernatural powers of a girl and how they influence the development of events.

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Also known as ‘10 Cloverfield Avenue′, this thriller is similar to ‘The Black Telephone’ because it is claustrophobic and terrifying. Much of the film takes place within the four walls of a cell, where Michelle, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is locked up by a man who argues that the horrors of the outside world are far worse than captivity. It is based on a short screenplay by John Campbell and Matt Stuecken titled ‘The Cellar’ and was directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

It (2017)

The girls and boys of the 90s grew up traumatized by the 1990 adaptation of ‘Eso’, with a masterful performance by Tim Curry. However, if you want to relive the vibe of ‘The Black Telephone’, the best option is the 2017 adaptation and its 2019 sequel, directed by Andrés Muschietti.

Based on the homonymous novel by Stephen King, the duology now has Bill Skarsgard as the clown Pennywise. Just as Scott Derrickson did in ‘The Black Telephone’, in ‘It’ we see supernatural threats, but also everyday ones: violence, bullyinghomophobia and the indolence of adults, who seem oblivious to the problems of girls and boys.

Split (2016)

In this film written and directed by M.Night Shyamalan, titled ‘Fragmented’ in Latin America, we meet a boy named Kevin (James McAvoy) with dissociative identity disorder. One of his personalities, “Dennis”, kidnaps a group of girls and they must find a way to communicate with each of their captor’s personalities to escape.

