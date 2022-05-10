If you liked “Welcome to Eden”, these 5 series are also for you

“Welcome to Eden”, which promises to be the new big hit among teen series. (Netflix)

Netflix premiered on May 6 his new series of handsome boys and pretty girls, also Spanish as the blockbuster Elite: welcome to eden. This creation of Joaquin Gorriz Y William Lopez, is the return to the screen of the Mexican singer Belinda, who is accompanied by Amaia Aberasturi, Lola Rodríguez, Sergio Momo, Amaia Salamanca, Albert Baró, Begoña Vargas, Ana Mena, Berta Vázquez, Tomy Aguilera, Guillermo Pfening, Diego Garisa, Dariam Coco, Irene Dev, Álex Pastrana Y Bertha Castane.

Zoa (Aberasturi) and four other attractive influencers receive an exclusive invitation to a secret island: it will be the most exclusive party in history, in which a new drink will be presented. But maybe paradise doesn’t exist, because in this thriller things get out of hand and the young people end up trapped in the resort.

With eight episodes, this teen series directed by Daniel Benmayor Y Menna Fite promises to have a second season and is already emerging among the most viewed news on the platform. If you like me welcome to edenthese other series will hook you too.

Elite – Netflix

“Elite” is the main series of attractive teenagers, and while the sixth season is made there are five already available. (Netflix)

The Spanish series is among the most popular in the history of Netflix. Its formula raises the intensity of Rebel with elements of the thriller, a music that is a reason in itself not to miss an episode, abundant eroticism and elements of tension between social classes, since it takes place in a school for the rich, Las Encinas, which is attended by a group of scholars .

Maria Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Mina El Hammani, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente Y Alvaro Rico, among others, star in this series that already has five seasons. Since the third the cast has been changing and in the most recent episodes they joined Valentina Zenere, Andre Lamoglia, Adam Nourou Y Carloto Cotta.

for thirteen reasons, Euphoria, Riverdale Y gossip-girl they have proven that teen series are a very successful genre; the hypersexualization of Elite it added a distinctive element to it that influenced its popularity. While you wait for the sixth season, whose completion has already been confirmed, you have many crimes, secrets and dramas already available on the platform.

lost -Star+

Ahead of the spirit of streaming, “Lost” is the brainchild of JJ Abrams‎ and ‎Damon Lindelof whose six seasons can be seen today on Star Plus.



lost premiered in September 2004, before the streaming boom but with an advanced spirit of “series on demand”. In many ways it is the main antecedent of a phenomenon like welcome to eden: tells the story of a group of strangers who survive the catastrophe of Oceanic Flight 815 and find themselves on an island full of mysteries.

His past, his present and his future are intertwined in the struggle to stay alive and discover the secrets that this rock hides in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, which is perhaps not as deserted as it seems. However, each secret leads to another even more disturbing in this production of JJ Abrams‎ and ‎Damon Lindeloff which had six seasons until 2010 and its 121 episodes today can be seen on Star+.

With a pilot that is counted among the most expensive in the history of television, Lost had an incomparable global success at the time, and became a cultural reference that today is found as a date in other series. In its first season alone, broadcast on ABC, it had an average of 16.1 million viewers in the United States. Received a Golden Globe and six awards Emmy.

Its extensive cast consisted of Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Naveen Andrews, Nestor Carbonell, Henry Ian Cusick, Jeremy Davies, Emilie de Ravin, Michael Emerson, Jeff Fahey, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, Maggie Grace, Josh Holloway, Malcolm David Kelley, Daniel Dae Kim, Yunjin Kim , Ken Leung, Evangeline Lilly, Rebecca Mader, Elizabeth Mitchell, Dominic Monaghan, Terry O’Quinn, Harold Perrineau, Zuleikha Robinson, Michelle Rodriguez, Kiele Sanchez, Rodrigo Santoro, Ian Somerhalder Y Cynthia Watros.

Wilds -Prime Video

“The Wilds” offers a combination of a teen series with a survival plot and touches of dystopia. (Amazon Prime)

Another series with a plane that crashes: in the drama created by Sarah Streicher, a group of young girls are stranded on a desert island. But the situation could be much less accidental than it seems: teenage girls could be the subject of a very sophisticated social experiment. After the 10 episodes of its first season, the second brings a new mystery since it is revealed that there is, in addition to that island, another in which only boys live in the same conditions, under the gaze of those who study them find ways to survive.

Will the two groups meet? That is the great theme of the new episodes available on Amazon Prime. To the original cast, which included Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Sarah Pidgeon, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Erana James, Helena Howard, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush Y Rachel Griffiths, a second is now added. The actors that make up the male team are Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook Y Alex Fitzalán.

Paradise – HBOMax

In the nineties, in a town on the shores of the Mediterranean, a police case becomes an alien mystery in “Paradise”. (HBOMax)

It is 1992 and in a coastal town in the Spanish Levant —the southern area, bathed by the waters of the Mediterranean—, three 15-year-old girls mysteriously disappear after going to a disco. Javi, the younger brother of one of them, Sandra, gets desperate because the police don’t seem to be making much of an effort to solve the case. He puts together a group with his best friends, Quino and Álvaro, who is joined by his class bully, Zeta. to find the girls.

Then they discover that, where everyone suspected a case of gender, perhaps rape and murder, something else is actually hidden. Sandra, Eva and Malena have been kidnapped by forces that do not belong to Earth.

In the second season of this creation of Fernando Gonzalez Molina, Ruth Garcia Y David Olive, set three years later -that is to say that the same look of the nineties survives- to the terrifying initial truth is added another mysterious group that falls on the town to carry out a regeneration ritual, whatever the cost. While trying to save people, Javi discovers a secret that his parents had jealously guarded.

The cast that make up Macarena García, Iñaki Ardanaz, Gorka Otxoa, Pau Gimeno, Cristian López, León Martínez, Héctor Gozalbo, María Romanillos Y Patricia Iserte It is also an inquiry into questions from the teen years such as the value of friendship and the acceptance of those who are different from the majority.

The Chosen (Chosen) – Netflix

When Emma discovers that the pride of her town, a meteorite, is fake, something worse than a political conspiracy to attract tourism comes to light. (Netflix)

This Danish series has at its center Emma, ​​a 17-year-old girl. She lives in a small town on the outskirts of Copenhagen, Middelbo, where nothing ever happens, and whose only attraction is that, precisely the same year she was born, a meteorite hit the place. The rock brought Middelbo out of the economic depression caused by the closure of the shipyard: tourists from all over the world leave their currency to see it in a specially created museum.

Emma gives talks there, and on a children’s tour she lets one touch the meteorite, which falls and shatters. Emma thinks she discovers then that there never was an alien rock, but simply a political ruse to keep Middelbo afloat. The reality, however, is much more disturbing in this production of Jannik Tai Mosholt Y Christian Potalivostarring Malaika Mosendane.

Different mysteries follow each other throughout six chapters, in which Emma’s amateur investigation is combined with that of a group of scientists who discover a signal from space that communicates with another signal that comes from Earth, precisely from Middelbo. Unexpected events then occur that involve an extraterrestrial danger, with which the alleged meteorite is related.

