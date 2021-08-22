If you listen carefully to “Happier Than Ever” you can hear Billie Eilish’s little dog barking

Billie Eilish revealed a small and adorable curiosity on his new album Happier Than Ever.

The 19-year-old recently answered some questions from fans on her Instagram Stories, in which she revealed that his dog Shark participated in the making of the album!

A follower asked her: “What is the weirdest background sound you used on the album?“

“If you listen closely, you can hear Shark barking when he was a puppy“revealed Billie.

“He sat outside the studio window while we were recording, so he actually barked in the middle of a recording and we held it over and over“, he added. “small, lovely, in need of attention“.

If you missed it, Happier Than Ever debuted at the top of the Billboard album chart, just as his previously debut record had done When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?.

Not only, Happier Than Ever ranks first in the world!

ph. getty images