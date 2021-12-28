“If you lived the love of my Son”

Our Lady in Medjugorje in her message for today reveals to us the most important purpose for which Jesus sent her among us, and shows us how each of us can collaborate to make it happen.

They are the precious teachings that we have the grace to draw from His school of prayer.

This time, which has lasted since June 24, 1981, is characterized by an event that is unique in the history of humanity, the presence of Our Lady among us, in Medjugorje.

Medjugorje message of November 2, 2017 to the visionary Mirjana:

“C.dear children, looking at you gathered here around me, your Mother, I see many pure souls. I see many of my children who seek love and consolation but no one offers it to them. I also see those who do evil because they do not have good examples, they have not known my Son. My Son sends you me, Mother, the same for everyone, to teach you to love, so that you understand that you are brothers. I wish to help you. Apostles of my love, a living desire for faith and love is enough for my Son and he will accept it, but you must be worthy, have desire and open hearts, my Son enters open hearts. As a Mother, I want you to know my Son in the truth: God born of God, that you know the greatness of his Love, which you so need.

He has taken your sins upon himself, he has obtained Redemption for you, in exchange he asks that you love one another. My Son is love, He loves all men without difference, all men of all states, of all peoples. If you, my children, lived the love of my Son, his kingdom would already be on earth. Therefore, Apostles of my love, pray, pray that my Son and his love may be in you. And you may be an example of love and help all those who have not known my Son. Never forget that my Son, one and three, loves you. Love and pray for your shepherds. Thank you“.

Reflection

God’s love breaks our reasoning and calculations. There is no one more loved than the other, there is no difference in his eyes. And such a conception of love is so distant from ours that it confuses us and does not return to us. But it is the reality of God. Who is always ready to welcome his children, his love is for everyone. And we who call ourselves Christians are called to imitate his love for others, in a concrete way, with his help, alone we would never be capable, therefore “Therefore, Apostles of my love, pray, pray that my Son and his love may be in you ”.

Our Lady clearly tells us that if we lived as He teaches us, his kingdom would already be here now. If we think about it, how good it is to experience free love, also through a welcoming gesture, a good word, a sincere smile. Here in Heaven it will be like this to the nth degree. We all therefore have a great responsibility towards our brothers, especially those furthest away from God. It is Our Lady who asks us: “And may you be an example of love and help all those who have not known my Son”.