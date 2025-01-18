If You Love ‘Severance,’ You Need to Watch This Brilliant Sci-Fi Series on Disney+

What To Know Discovering a hidden gemFortunately, there is a remarkable series available on Disney+ and Hulu that many may have overlooked but stands as one of the finest sci-fi offerings in recent years.

The second season of the critically acclaimed series Severance has just hit streaming platforms, leaving fans eager for more. As this psychological thriller unfolds weekly, science fiction enthusiasts might find themselves yearning for another captivating show to fill the void.

Fortunately, there is a remarkable series available on Disney+ and Hulu that many may have overlooked but stands as one of the finest sci-fi offerings in recent years. This series is none other than Devs, crafted by the illustrious director and screenwriter Alex Garland. Known for his work on films like Ex Machina and Annihilation, Garland brings his visionary storytelling to the small screen with this intriguing narrative.

The dystopian plotline of Devs resonates with themes reminiscent of Severance. The story follows Lily Chan, a young software engineer at Amaya, a cutting-edge tech company led by its enigmatic CEO, Forest. Her boyfriend Sergei secures a coveted position within Amaya’s secretive quantum computing team known as ‘Devs.’ However, his sudden disappearance propels Lily into unraveling the mystery behind his fate.

This seemingly classic murder investigation soon morphs into a dark thriller where uncovering the truths behind Devs becomes paramount. Much like Severance, Devs delves into corporate secrecy intertwined with scientific enigmas—in this case, quantum physics—that are best kept under wraps. The parallels between Amaya and Lumon Industries are more profound than viewers might initially perceive.

Devs received an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics and viewers upon its release. It became one of the top-rated premieres of the month on television and achieved impressive viewership numbers that positioned it among FX’s most esteemed works. On Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts a solid 82% approval rating from critics and an equally commendable 78% audience score.

Originally premiering on March 5th, 2020—two years before Severance—Devs is structured as a miniseries comprising just one season with eight episodes, each approximately 50 minutes long. This means that viewers can complete this enthralling journey in less than seven hours.