If you make this mistake, the bank can fine you: be careful, here’s what

Over the years, the incidence of electronic money is gradually finding more and more space, also from a conceptual point of view, thanks to the technological development that has “cleared” the idea of ​​electronic payments even for small purchases.

It is above all on the part of merchants that there is a certain “resistance”, both culturally, as our country is a strongly traditionalist and cash-bound country, and practical, given that very often the high commissions do not justify the use of the POS for payments for transactions under a certain limit.

Resistance to digital

The development of the Bancomat Bonus, created by the current executive Draghi in the course of 2021 to “entice” merchants to use electronic money for payments, a bonus which in fact anticipated the mandatory nature of the POS for any form of shop and supplier of services and goods. From 1 January 2023, in fact, a “basic” fine of 30 euros is expected, in addition to 4% of the value of the refused transaction.

These “incentives” for the gradual abandonment of cash also affect consumers, who often opt for cash above all for reasons related to practicality and habit, despite the fact that the spending / money transfer limit has been progressively reduced, again according to “Deterrent”: from 1 January 2022 it is no longer possible to carry out operations exceeding 999.99 euros without resorting to a type of electronic transaction, such as wire transfers and payments by card and ATM.

Private individuals have a monthly withdrawal and spending limit defined by the bank itself, often not exceeding 10,000 euros per month, this means that any transaction that can be considered “suspicious” (such as transactions for the same amount in a short period of time, or withdrawing monthly beyond the limit of 10,000 euros) will be rigorously examined by the Revenue Agency, upon request by the executive which has long ago declared “war on tax evasion”, a phenomenon that notoriously exploits the “volatile” factor of cash.