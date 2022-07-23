If you plan to travel, know when airfare will be cheaper

If you plan to travel in the remainder of the summer, you should know that air ticket prices remain above 2019 levels, according to data published by the travel search platform Hopper.

The average cost of a domestic flight (within the United States) for a round trip, the company revealed, was placed at $360, which meant an increase of 16% compared to 2019. However, said number is 12%. lower than the peak of $410 registered at the end of May this year.

“Domestic airfares are already down $50 per ticket compared to peaks in May, and travelers can look forward to continued relief for weeks to come.”Hopper assured.

Meanwhile, the average cost for a round trip international flight reflected an increase of 26% compared to 2019, standing at $1,042 per ticket.

This figure, however, reflected a slight reduction compared to June. In fact, Hopper estimated that the prices of international flights should continue to reflect a fall between September and October..

According to the platform, the prices of air tickets have skyrocketed this year due to the increase in travel demand after the closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in the cost of fuel, which remains 88% per Above July 2019.

“Jet fuel costs account for 10% to 30% of an airline’s operating costs, meaning prices need to recover significantly before airfares recover to near 2019 levels.”Hopper stressed.

Despite this scenario, a platform survey revealed that 64% of travelers still plan to travel this summer, of which more than half expect to spend $1,000 or more.

The increase in prices not only impacted air tickets, as hotel rates are also through the roof. Hopper, for example, estimated that travelers will pay an average nightly rate of $196 for a weekend hotel stay, a 15% increase compared to 2019..

Meanwhile, the average rate per night of an international hotel is $146, which means an increase of 27% compared to 2019.