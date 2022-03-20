If you play Fall Guys on PlayStation, you’re going to have to delete it

The price of growing without stopping

As a result of that fever to play with Fall Guys, Epic Games, the fathers of Fortnite, knocked on Mediatonic’s door and decided to buy the game to add it to its portfolio of products, which it now takes charge of and on which it decides its evolution over the next few years. Now, what at first seemed like a simple business move that wouldn’t affect us players is going to turn out to be. As much as to have to delete the current client that we have installed on our PlayStation.

Thus, Mediatonic has published an official note in which it has come to explain what will be the next steps that players will have to take to install Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and the first thing he told us is that, unfortunately, they will not be able to distribute it as an update of the current client we play with. That is, we will have to download it again from the official store of the console after deleting the Fall Guys that we have operational within our machine.

Obviously this is a serious problem because while many players will be aware of this procedure, others could be stuck and unable to access the game because they are trying from that client that will be obsolete as of April 9. After that date, any attempt to play through the old installation will be in vain, which could provoke the surprise of many fans that they will not understand why the game stops working overnight.