If you read these words wrong, your brain misses out

Let’s see this test together that allows us to understand what situation our brain is in at this moment.

As we know ours brain has incredible elasticity even if at the same time it is very fragile.

Let’s say that the deterioration does not depend only on some diseases, but it can also be caused by the rhythms of sleep, or perhaps by the diet which affects in equal measure.

Let’s see together with a test that can verify our brain functionality with a one that dates back to the 1930s but is still used today, by the American psychologist Ridley Stroop.

Test: what is our brain like?

In the part below you will find a restricted version although at the same time not so simple.

Some words are very easy, but they are written in a different color than what they indicate.

He comes required the person to read aloud the color of the ink used to write the word, not how the word itself is written.

The overlap between graphic form and meaning almost always confuses our brain, and not all, indeed very few are ready to respond.

If we take too long, or if we cannot distinguish the difference, they may indicate some brain-related issues such as dementia and other neurodegenerative brain injuries, attention deficit or, more simply, tiredness and fatigue.

But what can we do if our brain fails to pass the test? We can first change our lifestyle which has a decisive impact on the brain, and it is also one of the reasons why we cannot answer.

Some habits that can help us can be, such as starting to do physical movement, especially in the open air.

From one recent study seems to have excellent effects on our gray matter, while a sedentary style in the long run can worsen our brain functions.

Sport then promotes the release of endofins which also improve our mood, so why not start exercising?

Let us also remember to have relationships with the outside world, especially at this time where most of the time we are behind the screen of a mobile phone or a PC.

Having friends with whom to talk and perhaps share experiences allows us to oxygenate our brain and have memories.

We are always curious in life, because our age on the identity card is not so important, but that of our spirit and our mind.

Everything we have to learn, new, requires memory, concentration and practice, and all this keeps our gray matter in training.

The possibility of sleeping well is also very important, if we do it badly or too little, attention and memory are affected in an important way.

And often they can also affect the possibility of risk for some forms of dementia, so let’s try to sleep well and get the right rest.