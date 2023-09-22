If You Resold Taylor Swift Tickets, the IRS Is Keeping an Eye on Us

Two of the hottest concert tours of the summer, Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour and Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour sparks a national discussion on the way to online marketplace And Ticket resellers exploit die-hard fans looking for fun. Now, the Internal Revenue Service is tightening its grip on ticket scammers who resold tickets to major concerts and sporting events and made more than $600 this year.

So you The Wall Street Journal reports, The new IRS law requires ticket sellers like Ticketmaster and StubHub to provide additional information if they receive any information. Resale of over $600 tickets this year. Ticketing websites previously had to send a 1099-K form to the user Earned more than $20,000 through 200 or more transactions in a year. The updated law, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, reduces that amount to $600 regardless of the number of sales, and sellers must pay taxes only on profits. This is the latest in Biden The administration’s efforts to rule the Wild West of ticket sales-The White House previously hosted ticketing officials this summer for a dialogue on Increasing Transparency regarding hidden fees charged to customers during checkout.

“If the total payment you made for goods and services exceeds $600, payment apps and online marketplaces are required to file Form 1099-K,” the IRS said in a fact sheet. “The $600 reporting threshold begins in tax year 2023. There is no change in what counts as income or how the tax is calculated.”

The average price of tickets for Swift’s The Eras Tour was $1,095, the Journal reported, citing data from StubHub, which specializes in reselling tickets. , Similarly , Beyoncé and Harry Styles’ respective tours’ average prices reached $380 and $400. However, concerts are not the only culprit, as tickets for Inter Miami CF soccer matches have increased from $30 to $250 after Lionel Messi joined Major League Soccer. StubHub also apparently told the WSJ that there were an unusually high number of resellers this year, possibly due to the live events industry becoming active again following COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

The Era’s Tour was an event that helped bring to light some of the major issues associated with ticket sales. During a pre-sale of the tour last fall, Thousands of users reported outages When attempting to purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website. When Swifties were finally able to log in, they found that the tickets were either being resolved at extremely expensive prices or had been scrapped altogether. Swift expressed dissatisfaction on Instagram, saying, “I will not make any excuses for anyone because we asked them multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured that they could.” Ticketmaster finally blames bots during federal hearing Whereas, for the disastrous presale The company later stopped ticket sales in France. The circumstances for The Eraz Tour were similar to those that occurred during the American presale.