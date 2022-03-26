“If you respect them so much, why did you take a boat,” said a former Industriales pitcher to José Abreu – SwingCompleto

By SwingCompleto/ contacts@swingcompleto.com

Since March 24, José Abreu has been the focus of controversy after a Interview with Ernesto Jerez in which the subject of the Independent Cuba Team of the Cuban Federation was fundamentally discussed.

“I have always agreed to do it as a team with the players from there and from here,” said the Cienfuegos about the possibility of a “Unified” Cuba Team.

“They are talking about a team that the people of Miami want to make and I said I am not on that team, because I respect the players who are in Cuba,” Pito added.

The Dominican journalist insisted: “José, if it is a team with only Major League players, you would not be there, but if it is a hybrid with players from both parties, yes?”

“That’s right, that’s right. Believe me, I am Cuban and in the end we all know the political things that exist, which we should not talk about because we do not know, but I would like to be in the Unified with the players who are in Cuba and those who are here, “he confirmed.

His words have aroused dissimilar reactions among fans, active players and former players. One of those who showed his opinion on social networks was the former pitcher of Industriales Deinys Suárez. The national multi-champion wrote on his Facebook profile:

“But what is this, my God, that you have to respect the players who are in Cuba, he says, and I don’t see that those players there are disrespected, when the government is the one who disrespects them and all Cuba for not letting you represent your country, if you respect them so much, why did you take a boat and leave them there? accompanied by a screenshot of Instagram with the tweet in which Daniel De Malas announced Pito Abreu’s refusal to join the Independent Cuba Team.

Suárez was in the Cuba that played the I World Baseball Classic in 2006 in Puerto Rico and San Diego and reached the Final after beating the Dominican Republic in the Semifinal.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: RESPONDED to José Abreu: “I’m quite upset with 2 or 3 players,” said former Cuban major leaguers