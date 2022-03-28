If you see this message on Facebook Messenger, don’t open it

Image : alok sharma

Phishing scams are everywhere online, and Facebook Messenger was no different . The Latest: Four words allegedly coming from a known contact, four words intended to trick the user into clicking in a link malicious .

The scam appears to be spread from compromised friends and family accounts and has a rather innocuous message: “look what I found”. After the four words there is not a funny image or a funny gif, but simply a link.

Clicking on it prompts the user to log in to Facebook again. The problem? which is not the page Real Facebook, but another website designed to steal your data, install malware on your device, or take over your account.

In reality, the scam follows the same guidelines as many other similar ones that reach us by email or in the form of a text message on our mobile. count in IFLScience that in the last you There have also been a number of scams trying to get people to invest in crypto on Instagram over the past few years. .

As almost always in these cases, it is best to apply common sense and be careful if we are faced with an unusual or unexpected message. The internal “alarm” can also sound us if we see that the message is written in a strange way or if the grammar does not make much sense. if it also goes accompanied by a link, it has all the earmarks of some kind of scam. [IFLScience]