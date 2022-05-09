“If you spy on me, I’ll spy on you”: Camilo takes revenge on Evaluna after secretly recording him dancing

The last friday, Eva Luna touched his Instagram followers with an intimate video of Camilo and Indigo. Ricardo Montaner’s daughter secretly recorded her husband while he danced with his daughter in his arms.

A tender record in which Camilo is seen barefoot on the grass of the patio and which was accompanied by the song “Pegao” by the Colombian that says: “I want to be by your side all day, hit, hit, hit you.” In addition, Evaluna wrote: “”The love of my life hit the love of my life”.

But having secretly recorded Camilo and shared it with his more than 20 million followers did not come for free, since the Colombian, this Saturday, he paid the same coin to his wife. The voice of “Nightmare” was recorded without her knowledge while she was cooking in bare feet and wearing only a big shirt.

But that was not all, Camilo grabbed some grains of rice and began to throw them at him while he hid so as not to be discovered. “If you spy on me, I spy on you” The Colombian wrote in the description of the video.

Evaluna and Camilo became parents on April 6, the day Indigo was born, adding a new member to the Montaner clan. The family headed by Ricardo Montaner and Marlene Rodríguez has another member on the way, since Mau Montaner confirmed that he is waiting, along with his wife Sara Escobar, for his first child.

Watch the video with which Camilo “revenged” on Evaluna