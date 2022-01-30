“If you struggle to breathe, come to the hospital, do not resort to weird and ineffective therapies”

There are 20 positive patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in the province of Modena, all at the Polyclinic and the photograph traced by the director, professor Massimo Girardis, leaves no room for doubt: “the disease has not become milder. Here – he continues – the situation has always been the same for two and a half years now. We have a number of patients ranging from 20 to 30, all with very serious respiratory diseases. Patients vaccinated and strengthened with the dose booster present in Intensive are very fragile, they would probably need to receive intensive care, even if not so robust, even in case of flu or another virus, since their immune system is strongly deficient. The unvaccinated, on the other hand, are young patients, always the same, the ones we have seen since March 2020: they have serious clinical pictures and mortality is 30% “.

The director of the Intensive Care Unit of the Polyclinic then launches an appeal: “I appeal to those who choose not to get vaccinated, please, when you start to have important symptoms do not stay at home. Lately, many patients of different ages with very severe forms have been arriving. People who try to heal themselves at home, followed in a not scientifically correct way, with treatments without any demonstration of efficacy. They come here with very severe forms of lungs that cause mortality to skyrocket to 70% “.

To those who decide not to get vaccinated, concludes Professor Girardis, “and I am absolutely libertarian and this is certainly not the place to discuss the freedom of choice, as a doctor and resuscitator I recommend not to wait too many days at home and not to resort to weird therapies, taking azithromycin, ivermectin, cortisone or goji berries. If you find it hard to breathe, come to the hospital. Trust the science. If the average mortality in intensive care is 30%, in a patient who arrives late it can rise up to 70% ”.