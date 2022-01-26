Respiratory and even skin allergies are increasingly common. We are all very sensitive, for example, to dust mites, animal dandruff, but also to food or mold. When our immune system overreacts or exposes us to certain substances, called allergens, we are faced with an allergy.

Allergens can be present in the air, but also in food, drugs and the environments in which we live. Nothing wrong with that if the allergic reaction is not severe. A few sneezing, watery eyes, itchy skin, rashes, even a runny nose, are easy to manage. Although it is uncomfortable to live with the fear of coming into contact with certain substances that are difficult to avoid. More and more people suffer from perennial allergy to mites which, causing annoying reactions, could make even rest impossible. As well as for those allergic to certain materials.

If you suffer from allergies, it may be enough to use this simple remedy to rest better

Allergy is a matter of hypersensitivity to foreign and possibly harmless substances that cause inadequate reactions. In order not to have ailments and problems, it would be good to avoid contact with the allergen. For example, many of us sneeze while breathing dust. Let alone what could happen to those who, on the other hand, suffer from allergy to mites. And we know how much mattresses contain which, if not properly treated or protected, could turn into a receptacle for mites.

People, adults or children, may have a sensitivity towards these annoying little animals, even ugly ones, that feed on our dead skin. Symptoms of this type of allergy could adversely affect the quality of our life and even impair restful sleep. In fact, from contact with these mites, asthma attacks or dermatitis could develop.

Having a good night’s sleep is important, determined by numerous factors, including the mattress, the temperature of the room, the pillows. Speaking of well-being, therefore, if you suffer from allergies, it might be enough to use this simple remedy to rest better.

A special mattress

It was born in Northern Europe and in Italy it has now become popular and in common use. Those who follow the show with chef Bruno Barbieri, entitled 4 Hotel, will have discovered the importance of using a topper on the mattress, necessary for allergy sufferers. The topper, in fact, is a particular mattress cover that protects the mattress from dust, but also from sweat, making our rest comfortable and enveloping. Those who use the topper must not exclude the traditional mattress cover that will be used to cover the couple.

Unity is strength. Regardless of the materials used for the padding and upholstery, it is important to opt for those that can receive antiallergenic and sanitizing treatments. For example, toppers made of bamboo fiber, both in the padding and in the lining, are having some success. In fact, bamboo, naturally endowed with antibacterial properties, guarantees a good level of hygiene, without requiring additional treatments. Sustainable, green and without sneezing.