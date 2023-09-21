If you suffer from cardiac arrhythmia this is the vitamin that is definitely lacking

heart diseases They affect thousands of people around the world. Without going any further, for example, in the United States, it is the main cause of death and avoiding them is the best way to fight these conditions.

In some cases the body may have cardiac arrhythmias, for example, an irregular heartbeat (pulse) or rhythm disorder, which occurs when the electrical impulses that coordinate the heartbeat do not work properly.

According to the MayoClinic, faulty signaling causes Heart Beats too fast (tachycardia), too slow (bradycardia), or irregularly. Cardiac arrhythmias can cause a palpitations or a racing sensation in the heart and may be harmless. However, some can cause uncomfortable, sometimes life-threatening symptoms. It must be said that premature beats or extrasystoles are considered arrhythmias.

The spice which is good for the heart.

In that sense, we must keep in mind that there is a vitamin that can help you with this disease. it’s all about vitamins Of B complex. “When vitamin B deficiency becomes chronic, side effects can occur that include problems with the adrenal glands,” the portal says.

For its part, MedlinePlus, the National Library of Medicine of the United States, reports that there are 13 essential vitamins that the body needs to be in good condition: vitamins A, C, D, E, K, B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B6 ​​(pyridoxine), B12 (cyanocobalamin), folate (folic acid and B9), pantothenic acid (B5) and biotin (B7).

1. Exercise most days of the week and the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity; Or vigorous aerobic physical activity for at least 75 to 150 minutes, although an equivalent combination of moderate and vigorous activity throughout the week is also acceptable.

2. Eat a healthy diet: This should include at least 400 grams (or five servings) of fruits and vegetables per day, less than 10% of total calorie intake from free sugars, less than 30% of daily calorie intake from fat and Less than five grams of salt (about one teaspoon) and the salt should be iodized.

3. Do not smoke or consume tobacco: The chemicals present in tobacco can harm the heart and blood vessels. Cigarette smoke reduces oxygen in the blood, which increases blood pressure and heart rate because the heart has to work harder to supply enough oxygen to the body and brain.

Excess salt in the diet can cause fluid retention.

4. Get good sleep: Most adults need seven to eight hours of sleep per night for good health.

5. Drink alcohol in moderation: For healthy adults, this means up to one drink per day for women of all ages and men over 65, and up to two drinks per day for men under 65. .