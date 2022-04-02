If you suffer from irritable bowel and are over the age of 30, you should eat these foods for your health

Colon or irritable bowel syndrome

Named IBS, it is a very complicated intestinal disorder to diagnose as it presents symptoms common to many other diseases that affect the intestine. Among the main symptoms we certainly have abdominal pain, swelling, nausea and diarrhea and alternating constipation.

For those suffering from this problem, it is recommended to resort to psychotherapy, accompanied by an appropriate diet aimed at reducing the symptoms, nutrition is, in fact, a fundamental cure even if it alone is not sufficient because it is necessary to identify and treat aspects of the emotional sphere.

It should be known that this syndrome often has a psychosomatic origin that can manifest itself in subjects suffering from anxiety and for this reason we often speak of nervous colitis.

The diet for healing

It involves the elimination or limitation of all those foods that worsen symptoms by causing abdominal swelling, fermentation and irritation of the intestinal walls and thus favoring foods compatible with this condition.

The right way to go is the intake of foods that have low fermentability with the absolute exclusion of all those foods called FODMAPs because they contain high percentages of lactose, fructose, galactans, fructans and polyols with a particularly high fermentability index.

First of all, it is important for those suffering from IBS to eat slowly to chew their food well, dividing the daily meals into 5 or 6 intakes.

Now let’s see what are the foods to eat:

-Water: drink at least 1.5 / 2 liters per day;

-Bread, rice, pasta, crackers derived from cereals (preferably rye, barley, oats and wheat without gluten);

-Meat: beef, chicken, rabbit, veal, horse preferring cooking on the grill, in the oven or steam to avoid frying;

-Fruits: kiwis are particularly recommended because they contain a good amount of fiber that rebalances the intestine;

-Vegetables: artichokes, chard, salad, carrots, leeks and tomatoes;

-Cured cheeses that do not contain lactose such as Grana Padano PDO.

This diet is recommended for patients of every age also for the young ones and it is advisable to remember the importance of physical activity, not to smoke and to read the labels of the products before buying them.