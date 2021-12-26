If you test positive while traveling, isolation in Covid Hotels is at your own expense: the new rules

If you test positive for the swab carried out to enter Italy (or return after holidays abroad), the cost of isolation in Covid hotels is at your own expense. This is what we read in the official text of the new government decree.

Those arriving in Italy from abroad, both foreign tourists and Italians returning after the holidays, must undergo a tampon. And if it is positive, the expenses for fiduciary isolation are at your own expense. This is what the new government decree published on December 24 in the Official Journal provides. The draft arrived on the table of the Council of Ministers initially did not provide for the payment to be paid by the travelers who tested positive at the Covid Hotel to spend the isolation waiting to be able to make a swab, but the specification was inserted in the official text.

The new rules had already been established by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in an order to curb the Omicron variant, already widespread in several European countries, but less present in Italy. The new decree then established that for the 10-day quarantine period the payment is to be paid by the travelers, “where necessary at Covid Hotels, subject to communication to the Prevention Department of the competent health authority for the area in order to guarantee health surveillance for the entire necessary period“.

For anyone entering Italy even from EU countries and even if vaccinated, therefore, it will be necessary to undergo a tampon. We also remind you that the swab, if molecular, can be carried out in the previous 48 hours, while if rapid, within 24 hours. For the unvaccinated, however, a five-day quarantine period will also be required, in addition to the obligation to swab. For the unvaccinated who enter Italy from non-EU countries, however, the quarantine will be 10 days.

Meanwhile, airlines have already canceled over 6,000 flights on these holidays due to the worsening of the pandemic situation around the world. Some cancellations are due to the considerable amount of pilots and flight attendants in quarantine after being exposed to Covid.