If you think you’re the one who knows the most about ‘Game of Thrones’, prove it with this test

The premiere of ‘The House of the Dragon’ is drawing near. On August 22 we will see the prequel to the famous series by George RR Martin.

Some people talk about Game of Thrones as the last great phenomenon of television. With the arrival of ‘streaming’ platforms, the trends are diversifying and the audience numbers are distributed among the infinite offer that we have today. That is why it is said that George RR Martin’s fiction was the last to bring the whole world together in front of the television. Now his universe is about to expand.

the house of the dragon arrives on HBO on August 22. An essential appointment for all seriéfilos, but especially for those who grew up pending the revenge of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), the revelation of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) or the addictive evil of Cersei (Lena Headey). If you are part of that generation that intensely experienced the premiere of each new episode of HBO’s fiction, we have a test for you.

This is the definitive test to prove that you are an expert in Game of Thrones and that, therefore, you are more than ready to enjoy The House of the Dragon. answer these 8 questions and find out what level of knowledge you have about the greatest fantasy series in the history of television.

