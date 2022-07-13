If you travel to Orlando take advantage and visit these nearby places

This year everything seems to indicate that Orlando will once again break its own record as “The Most Visited City in the United States”. Just by looking at the full hotels, the restaurants and, especially, the theme parks that are not empty throughout the year, you know that it will be a great year for this city that celebrates, like other destinations, its rebirth after the pandemic. If you go and are a regular visitor, and rent a car, take the opportunity to see some places of interest, beyond the parks. Here are some recommendations:

Dora

Also very close to Orlando, this city, surrounded by Lake Dora, is perfect for a quick and quite peaceful ride. It has good restaurants, lake tours, beautiful places to kayak, fantastic antique shops and the best arts and crafts festivals, in February and October respectively, in addition to its dose of mystery that you can discover in haunted night tours. In the town, which was originally a popular winter retreat for hunters, fishermen and boaters, be sure to see the post and railway office, and The Alexander House, a hotel opened in 1883, and since 1903, called the Lakeside Inn. You can still stay there.

Lakeside Inn Hotel in Mount Dora, a small town with good restaurants, lake walks and beautiful places to go kayaking, among other amenities. (Supplied)

Celebration

The community planned by the Real Estate division of the Walt Disney Company, and founded in 1994, is charming and tiny. Although it hasn’t belonged to the famous company since 2004, it’s almost “in Mickey’s backyard” and just minutes from the parks. Recreating an American southern city, it is full of Victorian architecture houses, it has in its Town Center, a couple of good restaurants, shops and cafes, as well as numerous seasonal activities. There you’ll find everything from Southern mansions, complete with Mickey bunting, to apartments, a hotel, golf course, churches, shops, restaurants, schools, hospitals, a university, and still some new housing projects. Also offices, including a large part of the administrative offices of Walt Disney World.

Winter Garden has a historic downtown listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Supplied)

winter-garden

Located west of Orlando, in close proximity to the Walt Disney World parks, the city, established in 1903 and confirmed in 1908, has a historic downtown listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There you will see several historic buildings, from between 1915 to 1940, a good example of architectural preservation, as well as numerous shops and restaurants, which have made it a favorite with locals and visitors. Among them the Plant St. Market, which has become a meeting place to have a good time, with local beers and food. Winter Garden is one of the areas with the highest population and commercial growth, and a great favorite with families due to the excellent schools and communities that have developed. Bicyclists will find the West Orange Trail, part of a 250-mile stretch that runs through Central Florida. On Saturdays it is famous for its morning Farmers Market.

Winter Park

Founded as a winter resort for visitors to spend that season, it remains one of the most elegant areas in the region. It is practically linked to Downtown Orlando and is very central and accessible. You can take a walk through its streets, especially Park Avenue, the main one, full of small shops and local boutiques, excellent restaurants, visit the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, with the art of Louis Comfort Tiffany, or take a boat ride , to see the mansions around the city’s chain of lakes, including Lake Osceola. There is also Rollins College famous for its Business and Liberal Arts school. In March they celebrate the SideWalk Art Festival, one of the most recognized in Florida.

In Winter Haven you can enjoy peaceful walks and nature. (Supplied)

Winter Haven and Lake Wales

Less than an hour from the Disney parks are Winter Haven and Lake Wales, both belonging to Polk County and also ideal for a peaceful walk, enjoying the nature of Central Florida. With more than 55 lakes, it is ideal for water sports, but the city also has multiple art galleries, restaurants, craft and antique shops, as well as a restored shopping district in the historic center. If you prefer to go to the park, there is Legoland Florida.

Nearby, in Lake Wales, are the Bok Tower Gardens, with almost a century of history. Designed in 1927, the intention of its creator was to make this site a relaxing setting in the middle of the forest, and to serve as a must-see for enjoying moments of tranquility and silence. There are more than 60 species of exotic Florida plants and the place has also become a refuge for animals, including some 120 species of birds and other animals native to the state. In addition to the Torre que Canta, in Gothic and Art Deco style, with a carillon of 23 bells, which makes it the largest musical instrument in the world.