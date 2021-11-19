If you use it like this, you destroy the battery

Pay attention to how you use your smartphone: the battery of your mobile phone will not last long if you do not put some precautions into practice

How many times has your smartphone started giving you serious problems regarding its battery, until you decide to change it or even buy a new mobile phone? Today we talk to you about one of the most common problems related to smartphones, also providing you with some tips.

There battery life of your smartphone depends very much, in fact, on how you use it and, by putting in practice some precautions, you will certainly be able to preserve battery life of your mobile phone and extend its life.

Here’s how to avoid destroying your cell phone battery

There modern technology, in recent years, it has made real leaps and bounds. Mobile devices have become predominant and today they allow us to stay connected with the whole world and to work simply by having a practical and light device in hand: the smartphone.

But one of the most common (and annoying) problems with cell phones is that related to battery life. Often, in fact, this turns out to be damaged and with the passage of time the need arises to change it completely or even to buy a new smartphone.

In this article we will show you how to preserve and avoid destroying your cell phone battery, extending its life. In this way you will avoid unnecessary hassle and, above all, you will secure your savings:

Try to keep your mobile at a constant temperature: avoiding sudden changes in temperature. Your cell phone battery can indeed be damaged after being exposed to the sun for many hours. Furthermore, it is highly recommended to charge your device outside of its protective case. In this way you will avoid overheating the battery of your mobile phone, protecting the smartphone circuits from any sudden changes in temperature;

Use the original charger of your smartphone : Often when the latter breaks and becomes unusable, the tendency is to buy any charger: wrong. A different charger from the original one may have a different voltage and therefore damage the battery;

: Often when the latter breaks and becomes unusable, the tendency is to buy any charger: wrong. and therefore damage the battery; Don’t worry too much about your cell phone’s charge level : thanks to the new batteries that modern smartphones are equipped with, there is no need to wait for the mobile phone to fully charge. Thanks to the new lithium batteries , you can charge your phone even partially, without any negative consequences;

: thanks to the new batteries that modern smartphones are equipped with, there is no need to wait for the mobile phone to fully charge. , you can charge your phone even partially, without any negative consequences; Avoid leaving your smartphone charging for many hours: a foresight that is useful to take into consideration is that of leave the phone charging for several hours (especially all night). Also, remember that you don’t need to let your smartphone fully discharge;

Do not use apps while the smartphone is charging: it is good to avoid using especially those apps that consume a lot of power. In this case the battery could overheat, damaging the mobile phone;

