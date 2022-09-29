If you want to have the same jeans as Jennifer Aniston this fall, we give you the thumbs up from the stylists

Few or almost none are the brands that have managed to resist this fabric. Their versatility, comfort and the great possibility of styles offered by denim makes it one of the most timeless trends; neither the passage of time nor the different seasons manages to banish the fabric that we all, yes, all, have in our wardrobe.

While Jennifer Aniston was in the middle of recording The Morning Showsocial networks began to echo the moment with these images that spread like wildfire: the gorgeous American actress with a simple look composed of a cropped blazer and ones bootcut jeans.

Jennifer Aniston Brings Back 2000s Jeans

If you want to have the same jeans as Aniston this fall, we give you the thumbs up from the stylists.GTres

Are bootcut pants making a comeback? In fashion everything returns and specifically the trends of 2000 have been going stronger than ever for a few months, for now this, already known, movement begins to be seen in the streets and in our favorite stores in a moderate way, both in its discreet models, as in the number of options.

Jennifer Aniston, who is still a reflection of the simple style, but coolof a whole generation, has given us the keys to the best look between-seasons and this selection of jeans will help you create your own outfits star for your autumn days.

The new jeans for your wardrobe

Cowboys. Massimo Dutti. (49.95 euros).Massimo Dutti

Cowboy. Pepe Jeans. (89.90 euros).Pepe Jeans

Cowboys. Zara. (25.95 euros).Zara

Cowboy pants. Dip. (99.95 euros).Dip

Cowboys. Read. (89.95 euros).read

Do you already have your “new” jeans of the season?

It may interest you