If you want to increase your muscle mass, eliminate these foods from your daily diet | Health | Magazine

Much is said about foods that serve to feed the fibers of our body and increase muscle mass. But, are there foods that take away muscle? Here is the list of foods that you should eliminate from your diet, if you do not want to spoil the effort you put in in the gym.

According to Men’s Fitness, you can train hard, spend hours in the gym, but if you don’t follow a diet with the optimal foods, your progress can be diminished.

Your muscles need protein in the form of amino acids to repair muscle fibers and form new cells.

What should I not eat to gain muscle mass?

Alcohol: It is a drink that provides carbohydrates and alcohol, and once in the liver they are transformed into fat that is quickly stored.

White sugar and refined products: The consumption of white sugars and refined flours causes insulin spikes in your body, which slows down metabolism. That is, your body is not able to use fat effectively.

Isotonic or energy drinks: If you consume them without training, they lose their effectiveness, since they contain simple carbohydrates (sugars). They are designed to be used in the sports context.

Fruit juice: juice is not the same as a whole piece of fruit. The juices, due to the process of obtaining them, have less fiber that helps the simple carbohydrates of the fruit to be better assimilated in our body.

Avoid having empty calorie foods in your pantry, mostly ultra-processed products with added sugars. Photo: Shutterstock

Industrial bakery: These processed foods contain hydrogenated or trans fatty acids and refined sugars, ideal for gaining weight and not precisely in the form of muscle.

Frying: Not only do they provide a large amount of calories to the body. On the contrary, they contain oxidants that are formed by frying oils with low heat resistance (palm oil, sunflower).

Fat sausages: Not all cured meats are the same, which is why it is important to choose quality ones (turkey, Iberian ham, Iberian loin, pork shoulder), which have a healthier proportion of fats.

Salty and toasted snacks: Salt, in excess, causes dehydration and is also very addictive, which stimulates the appetite and you will never feel satisfied.

Ice cream and desserts: Look for alternatives such as sugar-free flan or egg white yogurts. (I)

