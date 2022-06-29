“If you want to progress in this country, disconnect from Cuba”

Reggaeton player Ramón Lavado Martínez, better known by his stage name the jackaladvised Cubans who are in the United States that if they want to progress, they should disconnect from Cuba.

“I tell many people I know and people I see out there in the markets who tell me ‘I arrived from Cuba 15 days ago’. If you want to progress in this country and take ahead my recommendation is simple: disconnect the plug To Cubaremove the plug and put it in a corner, in the best sense of the word,” said the singer during an interview with Adrián Fernández.

The youtuber He asked him, as a result of the controversial trip to Cuba by reggaeton singer El Taiger, if he planned to return to the island.

“Boy, you’re crazy, no, not at all, I’m here with my family, I have a son, I have my house, thank God, and I have my work projects,” he said.

“For us artists, if you start to analyze coldly, the only thing that Cuba offers us is the applause of the public and I cannot base my life on two hours of concert. I’m very sorry, and I wish one could give a free concert to all Cubans, especially those who are oppressed, but I have to base my life on progress”he confessed.

However, the reggaeton singer assured that he misses “the fans, the passion and the affection of the public” and, of course, his family.

The artist hinted that he has plans to take the family he has left in Cuba to the United States and that he has not seen since decided to speak out against the Cuban regime.

His mother and grandfather still live on the island, two of the most important people in his life.

Last December, reggaeton’s partner, Anisleydis Valdés, took his son Milan to met his grandparents in Cuba.

“My son was able to meet his grandmother and his great-grandfather Ramón, I’m glad he was able to get to my house from the hole in Marianao, but I confess that my heart is broken, I couldn’t be there to witness my family’s reaction to his first grandson, I could not capture the image with my grandfather and the child, as I have dreamed so much”, El Chacal confessed at that time to The Cuban Family.

The Jackal is enjoying his stage as a dad one hundred percent and is completely focused on his family and his career. The singer also said that he has recently reconciled with several reggaeton artists with whom he had differences, including William El Magnifico, Jacob Forever and El Taiger.

“Youth is violent and we make mistakes, but we are already in a mature stage of our careers, we have to look for the best perspective,” said El Chacal.

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.