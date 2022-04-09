If you want to stop snoring, try these 4 exercises before going to sleep

There are four particular exercises that can be extremely helpful for anyone trying to stop snoring. Let’s find out what they are.

Snore Unfortunately, it is a very widespread problem, which can negatively affect both those who suffer from it and those who live with it.

According to the data provided by the Policlinico di Milano, at 40 years of age 30% of men and 10% of women are snorers (4% and 2% of the total population). If children between the ages of 2 and 6 snore, this may indicate the presence of hypertrophic, that is, very enlarged adenoids and tonsils.

The causes of snoring they can be multiple: sleep apnea syndrome, the presence of nasal polyps, obstructed airways or deviation of the nasal septum. (Read also: You should immediately start sleeping with a pillow between your knees)

However, they do exist exercises for the throat and mouth that help reduce night snoring and associated sleep disorders, let’s see which ones.

The 4 exercises that can help you stop snoring:

Myofunctional therapy

Given that airway obstruction is the main cause of sleep disturbances, according to many experts myofunctional therapy can help reduce snoring. Myofunctional therapy is similar to physiotherapy exercises, but is limited to the muscles of the face, tongue and mouth. It is a rehabilitation intervention aimed at setting, restoring and maintaining the balance of an individual’s facial muscles.

Say the vowels repeatedly

To produce the sounds of the 5 vowels of the alphabet it is necessary to use all throat muscles, so persistently repeating these sounds can in turn help strengthen those muscles. This results in a reduction in the tissue that causes snoring.

Sing

The I sing activates the muscles of the throat, soft palate and tongue. Singing your favorite song every day can become a ritual that helps tone your throat and reduce that annoying night snoring.

Playing the didgeridoo

The didgeridoo is a lip reed wind instrument of the Australian Aborigines played with the lips, which has been found to be extremely effective in greatly reducing snoring in an individual. Playing this instrument is useful for all patients suffering from sleep apnea, as it trains the muscles of the upper airways. Think of it as an excuse to learn how to play a new musical instrument.

