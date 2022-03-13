If you want to tone your shoulder, these are the exercises you should not do

Crunching yourself in the gym is not always synonymous with achieving results. Many times, the exercises are performed in the wrong way, and instead of hypertrophying the desired area, what we achieve is the opposite effect: hurting ourselves. One of the examples that we will deal with in this article is the shoulder and what are the exercises you must NOT do if your goal is to strengthen this area.

The shoulder is the part that joins the arm with the trunk. It is formed by the union of three bones: the clavicle, the humerus and the scapula, to which must be added the muscles, ligaments and tendons of the area. The function of the shoulder is to allow ample movement of the arm from the beginning of the humerus. As for sports, the shoulder allows us to play basketball, tennis, swim, tone the upper body in the gym, etc.

Be careful with the following exercises

Jeff Cavaliere, the famous trainer with more than 12.5 million followers on YouTube, explained in one of his videos some of the worst exercises to strengthen the shoulder. Some of the ones he mentions are the following:

Stand up rowing: To do this exercise, you need to be standing. You take a bar and with your arms stretched down first, then you have to lift this bar to your chest, bending your elbows out. This exercise can be harmful to your shoulder, since it can cause a pinch in the supraspinatus muscle tendon due to the movement that we force. Due to this, we can notice how the man is inflamed. Press behind the neck: This exercise consists of taking a weighted bar and extending your arms up to raise it, but when lowering it, the bar will be behind your neck. This exercise supposes an unnatural movement for our shoulders, in addition to forcing postures that can be harmful. For example, when lowering the bar, the head leans forward, so we can stress areas such as the neck or cervical when doing it. In addition, in the movement of throwing the head forward and the arms back, the back ends up arching and we can hurt our lower back. Side raise: For this exercise, you must stand and hold a dumbbell in each hand. What you will have to do is raise your arms laterally, so that, keeping them extended, you will raise them to shoulder height. This is not a bad exercise, but the danger comes the moment you get too high. At that time, the risk of injury increases because there may be impingement of the rotators. Cuban Press: For this exercise, you need a dumbbell in each hand. Standing and with the arms down, we will raise these limbs up to the height of the chest, bending the elbows out. When we reach that height, we will rotate our arms up, so that you can lift our limbs towards the ceiling. Next, we will lower the arms in two phases, repeating the movements that we have carried out to raise the dumbbells. The problem with this exercise is that “you’re lifting from an internally rotated position,” according to Cavaliere, so you can hurt yourself on the move.





