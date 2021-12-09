“If your doctor tells you that the only solution is the vaccine, change it!”: Doctor Granone suspended from the Order

Celle Ligure. “Goes wrong”. Doctor Giorgio Granone answers us with the usual education, but he is down in the dumps. We understand this from the first words. A new tile falls on him, the doctor not that he has not been vaccinated against Covid and for this it was suspended by ASL2 and now also by the Order of Doctors, for six months, after a complaint.

The reason? “Lack of ethics towards colleagues”, he explains. Two offending sentences that the doctor wrote on Facebook. “If your doctor tells you that the only solution is the vaccine and that there are no treatments, change it! “. Then: “I am ashamed, as a doctor, to belong to the state with the most deaths in the world per million inhabitants and where an economic disaster second only to Argentina has been created. (six / eight month lockdown), without any health benefits. There are dozens of effective treatments that are banned or at best derided ”.

“I’m really sorry”, the doctor tells us and begins to tell “when I was eight I decided to do this job and now I can’t. Do you understand? I can’t do what I’ve always wanted to do “.

He also apologizes to the patients. The vaccine speech has nothing to do with it. Now this complaint to the Order has arrived from two people who have taken the screenshot of the statements via social media. “But I have simply written some considerations without insulting anyone. In recent months I have treated people of ninety who have overcome Covid, who are alive. I was given a sorcerer. And I certainly did not react to this “.

He explains to us that of offenses he has received and receives some but he has never said anything. “There are so many people who love me. the I argue – returns to the Covid speech and explains his point of view – that there are effective alternative therapies, even if not approved by the Ministry of Health“.

Then he thinks about his clients. “I apologize to my patients: now I can no longer be a doctor. I took care of many, even not mine, who had asked me for help and I gave them a hand for free. Today I find myself – he concludes – suspended by the ASL for my decision regarding the vaccine and suspended by the Order for six months for a disciplinary measure for some of my statements for lack of ethics towards my colleagues “.