If your family is comfortable you will study Medicine and double degrees, if not, Optics or Education | Universities

The level of education of the parents – and especially of the mother, who is usually the one who lends a hand with homework – not only determines whether a young person finishes high school and goes to university, but even in which career they enroll. Starting from the fact that a rich young person is three times more likely to go to college than a poor one, a series from the Ministry of Universities —which records the data of all those enrolled in degrees in Spain between 2016 and 2020— shows that the children of professionals with high salaries tend to study more careers in Sciences (50%), Health Sciences (49.8%) and Engineering (49%) and those of low socioeconomic origin, Humanities (40%) and Social Sciences (41 .7%).

The gap in the figures from the ministry is greater if what is taken into account is the educational level of the parents: 57% of those enrolled in Social Sciences have one or two parents with a university degree, 68% in the case of engineering, 58% in Humanities, 65% in Health Sciences and 64% in Sciences. Scientific and health sciences careers, taken over by the wealthy, are perceived as more prestigious, have higher admission grades ―the disadvantaged are hampered by educational inequity and the inflation of grades in private centers―, they are those of greater difficulty and have the most expensive rates for their level of experimentation. For example, a first enrollment in Geography costs 755 euros in Castilla y León and Veterinary 1,339.

A study by the Student Observatory of the Complutense University (UCM) of 2019 based on enrollments in the first year endorses these data, but goes further and differentiates by careers. While more than 60% of the parents (males) of those enrolled in Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy have degrees and have high salaries, the same only occurs with 33% of those enrolled in Optics. All four are Health Sciences careers, but Optics used to be a diploma, that is, before with three courses, and now in four years, you can work as an optician; while the Medicine career lasts six years and one passes before, hopefully, the graduate begins to earn as a MIR [médico interno residente]. The same happens with Education, an old diploma, which is completed in four years with relative ease and can begin to be practiced in a concerted or private center.

“We know that when there were short and long careers [antes del Plan Bolonia], the less favored student body tended to choose the short ones, the diplomas, to reduce the risk”, explained Vera Sacristán, director of the Observatory of the University System ―of the four public campuses of Barcelona―, last Tuesday in an appearance in a commission of the Congress to talk about the new university law. And it keeps happening. “Then and now [los jóvenes con pocos recursos] they choose more professional careers, thinking about the profession, not the vocation. In Catalonia they make the registration based on the perceived difficulty, which corresponds to dropout rates, repetition of subjects…”. Engineering is always in that segment.

“The main cost of being a university student is that you cannot work or you have to reduce the time you dedicate to work. What is called opportunity cost”, says one of the authors from the UCM, María Fernández-Mellizo. “Then there is the cost of tuition, which can be alleviated with scholarships. But although for cases of extreme vulnerability there are compensatory scholarships, not even the most generous ones cover the opportunity cost. And then there are material costs. in rates [la Administración] It includes the costs of internships -very expensive in the case of Medicine or Dentistry-, but they also have repercussions on the students, because in these experimental careers they are asked for more expensive things to follow the course. Teaching, Social Work or Law do not force you to put so many resources”.

Helena Troiano, from the University of Barcelona, ​​analyzed 10 careers in 2013 and reached the conclusion – which continues over time – that poor new students “tend to avoid the most prestigious degree programs, where they can feel like strangers both academically and socially” and seek “clear professional profiles” that do not entail great risks. Despite this, 1.2 million university graduates are at risk of poverty, according to the Active Population Survey (EPA). In addition, Troiano maintains, they feel more indebted to their family than the wealthy because of the financial effort that she supposes they study.

The largest gap occurs in the double degrees that were born with the Bologna Plan, which require five years of study incompatible with a job and a significant financial outlay: an average price degree in Madrid costs 2,715 euros, and the double degree: 3,269. 90% of those who study the double degree of Mathematics and Physics at the UCM ―the career with the highest access grade in all of Spain― have a university mother and a comfortable economic situation. On the contrary, as in the simple degrees of Education, in the double degree of Teacher of Infant and Primary less than 40% are daughters and sons of university students.

The ministry series distributes those enrolled according to the employment of their parents since 2016 and a clear phenomenon is observed: the parents of those enrolled have increasingly better qualified jobs. In the public university, the percentages of households in which one of the parents has a medium occupation (from 16% to 19%) and high (from 20% to 25%) rise, while low occupations or unemployment decrease (from 26% to 21%). The private university, although it seems another league ―the annual tuition ranges from 5,000 to 20,000 euros, depending on the center and the degree– also houses young people from the middle classes (22% of the student body), whose families make great efforts based on credits to study the desired career, mostly because they have not accessed the public one.

The richest parents of those enrolled are concentrated, as expected, in the most populated cities, where the large companies and the Administration are installed: Madrid (52%, both or one parent has a high salary) and Catalonia (50% %). In contrast, only 31% in Extremadura, the Balearic Islands and Castilla-La Mancha have high salaries.

Despite this gap in occupations by region, the incorporation of the middle and lower classes to university is evident. Article Social origin of Higher Education students, published in a magazine of the Ministry of Education at the height of the Franco regime (1960), describes a panorama radically opposed to the current one. That year, there were 12 universities and 13 higher technical schools – now there are 50 public universities and 40 private ones – so enrollment was sometimes due “simply to the reason that their elders resided in a university district capital and other times to a relative economic solvency of the parents”, is explained in the text. Studying in another city cost an average of 25,000 pesetas (150 euros) a year, there were just 62,000 students and 23% received some kind of scholarship in 1960 – known as school protection – paid for by the State, the provincial or municipal administration or the unions . Enrollees have since multiplied by 25 and 44% receive financial support.

Currently, there are almost 1.6 million students – there are master’s degrees, distance campuses and university campuses in 200 municipalities – and last year 321,000 registered students benefited from a scholarship (21.8% of undergraduate and 12% of master’s degrees). 75% of the students in 1960, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (UNED), were on the father’s side (the revolution in the classroom had not arrived) children of liberal professionals with studies -lawyers, engineers, doctors or architects- or banking and administration staff.

In many cases, the heirs were licensed to continue their own consultation, study or office. 7% were family of ranchers and farmers ―“includes owners, administrators, settlers and laborers”, says the article―, although it was predictably almost all the offspring of landowners. The Army had a strong presence (5%) while the most disadvantaged hardly had access: 0.6% were children of day laborers and artisans, 1.8% drivers and 1% service personnel. In university schools, the percentages by profession of the parents are almost the same.

