If your hair has suffered the ravages of summer, this is how you can recover it according to hairdressing experts

When we return from vacation we also bring with us great memories, very funny anecdotes, an enviable tan and a great desire to return to this destination another year. However, not everything can be laughter and fun, since unfortunately, Our hair is the big loser of summer.

Sometimes, the sun, the beach and the pool have killed the vitality of our hair, especially dyed hair. Luckily, nothing is lost and everything has a solution and with a salon treatment and maintenance At home we can successfully save our hair from the ravages of summer.

To get it, several experts bring us the keys of the commandments that we must follow to recover the health of our hair and have it as if nothing had happened.





Clean the tips

It’s no secret that the ends are the weakest part of the hair and, therefore, the one that spoils first. The lack of hydration and nutrition cause them to open and break, something that often happens with salt and chlorine.

“The ends are the area of ​​​​the hair that is damaged before. Being away from the scalp, natural lubrication does not reach, that is, fat. Some dry ends are split ends or ends with a tendency to break. There are products that recover damaged tips, but after the summer I always recommend a restructuring treatment that recovers the structure of the fiber to avoid having to cut, but to regain elasticity and firmness”, suggests Charo García from Ilitia Beauty & Science.

If in the end you opt for a great cut that cleanses your hair completely, you can be inspired by the trends of the moment, such as the bob in Italian. Since we saw Scarlett Johansson with this look a few days ago, we can’t get it out of our heads.

Scarlett Johansson with summer look in New York GTRES

correct the color

Whether you have colored or natural hair, the action of the sun as well as of the water end up altering the color that we had at first no matter how much we take care of it, so it’s time to go back to the hairdresser for a set-up.

“Inevitably, the long hours of summer sun affect our color, even when we take great care of it, it always lightens a little. If, in addition, we have dyed it and have spent a few days at the beach or in the pool, the color may have altered. You can have the dull and lifeless hair due to dehydration and also with a unrecognizable hue with yellow and even greenish hues. Correcting the color in the salon to recover the initial tone is the solution”, explains Raquel Saiz from Salón Blue by Raquel Saiz.

intense hydration

The hair cuticle, the external party, is responsible for protecting it. Nevertheless, in summer it is altered which causes dryness, breakage and does not look as nice and shiny as it should.

“Masks are always necessary, but after the summer even more so. To repair the scales that form the hair fiber we must give it a lot of hydration so that it recovers the adequate levels of water that have been lost. Use moisturizing and nourishing washing products, masks and, if you think it needs more attention, a leave-in conditioner between washes and even a dry oil,” advises Rafael Bueno of Rafael Bueno Peluqueros from Malaga.

On the other hand, Felicitas Ordás from Felicitas Hair suggests that we go to a hair professional to give us a diagnosis and the most effective treatment that we must follow, not only so as not to waste time or money on products that we do not need, but also so as not to continue compromising the health of our hair with something that could harm it.

“The nourishing treatments carried out in the salon achieve penetrate the deepest part of the hair, activating its recovery from within. Hyaluronic acid, marine collagen, keratin… these are just some of the ingredients you will find in salons to restore the health and shine of your hair. Let yourself be advised by your hairdresser to find out what you need,” says the expert.

Treatments help us recover our hair in record time IMAXTREE

Treatments to return from the summer better than how we started it

With these 3 simple steps, we will have the basics to restore the health that our hair may have lost, but if we want to go one step further and come back from the summer better than we entered, we can put ourselves in expert hands to receive the most cutting-edge treatments that celebrities adore.

treatments rich in plasma They are the latest trend in hair health and consist of a hydra-nutrition ritual that deeply repairs the hair fiber thanks to its preparation with active ingredients. In this composition is his secret, a protein concentrate enriched with diamond powder and mother-of-pearl that restores your hair leaving it like you’ve never seen it before.

If what we need is to repair the hair from the inside, the plasma will help us restore hydration of the mane, achieving soft and strong ends. A hair repaired from the inside thanks to a treatment that stylists recommend for fine hair, without volume or with weakened ends. We can find it in the hairdressing centers of Llongueras.





On the other hand, we have to forget everything that until now you knew about botoxbeyond its incredible results on the skin, the hair can also be favored for its enormous rejuvenating effect.

This treatment focuses on the middle and ends of the hair, which are the most damaged parts of the hair. Botox achieves deep hydration that revitalizes the hair immediately, achieving a extra-shiny hair full of strength. In addition, thanks to the active ingredients of collagen, caviar oil, vitamins and panthenol, this treatment is recommended for fine, smooth, dull or aged hair, as it replenishes the cuticle with hydration and water, once again giving it a new layer of collagen.

Alberto Sanguino, an expert at Llongueras, affirms that “botox respects the texture and reinforces it, without adding any weight or modifying the essence of the hair. When the client makes a ponytail, she feels that she has more hair because it has been filled in. Thus, another of its benefits is thickness, a very important plus that other hydration treatments do not achieve”.

With these tips and treatments there is no longer an excuse to end the summer with damaged and lifeless hair, being able to restore all its beauty and health in the blink of an eye.

