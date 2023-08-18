If Your Kids Have Lice, Don’t Forget The Importance Of Their Self-Esteem

Pediculosis, or infestation of lice and nits, is very common. And it can be very important to think about it before going back to school. most common symptom itchy scalp Which can affect babies’ sleep, cause irritation, dryness and even cause wounds that can become infected.

lice infestation and write It is so common that it turns children and adolescents into objects of ridicule and disapproval.

It is important to involve parents in the treatment and emotional support of a child with head lice, or lice and nits. In addition to working with parents whose children are being bullied, it is also important not to play the role of the affected family. It is important to understand the effort they have gone through before seeking help. It's essential to break down the tag that persists even years after you've eliminated your infection.

pediculosis General (3 out of 10 children and adolescentsIn average, they suffer). This extremely uncomfortable and annoying condition brings about many effects on the emotional and psychological dimension of the children, who often neglected. To go deeper into this topic, Life and health talked with Elizabeth Gonzalez, Venezuelan psychiatrist and lice specialist who has a center called “Papeojitos”Which uses a naturalistic approach with an emphasis on the emotional well-being of children and adolescents.

lice, in the words of Elizabeth Gonzalez, They are parasites that live on humans and give preference to children. the latter is primarily meant to be a The softer the skull, the more oxygenated the blood and because it is nutritionally more concentrated than in adults. “Although We have verified in practice that there is one for each child who comes Mother with lice“, he points out.

short term effect

Although there are some people who never realize they have lice and nits, most people do very itchy scalp, Who carry Wounds can cause irritation, dryness, pain and even bacterial infections.

,These parasites are very active at night., Due to all this trouble, children are not able to get good sleep., Affected directly to their school level and their extra-curricular activities. It has been observed that it can affect its development and even cause anemia chronicle. last because Infection can last for yearswith multiple iterations”, Isabella points out.

emotional effects of head lice

As we mentioned earlier, if there are no symptoms, it is possible that the infestation is such that it is very easy to identify the nit lice; ,When parents realise, there are already lice present, Expert Connect. This is where the ordeal begins for many children. Isabel comments that in many cases children who suffer from pediculosis endure bullying and social rejection, which directly affects on their self-esteem and general well-being,

,There are also children who are used to hiding it, not in a healthy way.living with the idea that they have been attacked by lice and there is no way to do it, The problem is that it’s still a taboo subject, it’s inconvenient and no one wants to bring attention to it- Isabel insists-, School? They simply send a note saying that they are taking care of the ‘problem’ at home.

,

This has many implications for the psychotherapist. In his words:

gradually lose their value, because they think they are less , They fall into the preconceived notion that they are ‘dug up’ , something far from reality, in General will be lice vouch for a clean scalp ,

Feeling "Outcast" , Mainly because many parents are afraid to approach their children. Children see how their caregivers reject them in some way; He it affects them a lot ,

parents are on your side very disappointed Because sometimes they do not know how to help their children. This has a huge physical and mental effect on the whole family of head lice.

On the other hand, this same frustration plagues many parents as well. use home remedies they can be very abrasive, Isabel has seen patients who were treated with disinfectants such as gasoline or creolin. It can burn hair follicles,

role of parents

It is very important to actively involve parents in the process of treatment and emotional support. However, we should not ignore parents whose children attack, harass, criticize and isolate people with lice. ,It may not be possible that some children may remain ‘lousy’ years after all lice have been removed.”, say professionals.

,In the process of treating your children, Professionals Shouldn’t Evaluate Parents, It’s hard to know how long they’ve been trying to cope with lice within the family before seeking help, not being able to help your child mothers they feel it as a stigma, adds up.

In the following article we will talk about how avoid infection The latest technologies for attacking lice and pediculosis.

by Carlos Diego Ibanez

