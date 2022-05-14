If your Zoom video calls are slow or laggy on your Mac, try turning this off

At a time when practically all work meetings are held via videoconference and we depend more than ever on them to communicate with family and friends, it is important that its quality is the highest possible. If not, there is a curious option that we can try, an option that could help improve its performance.

FaceTime, Zoom, Google Meet and more

Regardless of which tool we use to make video calls, what we need is a good internet connection. And a good internet connection not only depends on the speed (which we can measure very easily), any error in the configuration also comes into play as well as latency, which we can measure with ping.

Whenever we want the best quality in a video call, the recommendation goes through close other applications that may be consuming resources of the connection, but there are some system services that may also have to do with it. This is what this twitter user proposes, because according to what he publishes, access to the location by the Maps app can negatively affect latency.

FUN FACT: I just did another round of “what’s making my Zoom calls stutter every 60s” and this time the culprit was… APPLE #!*$ING MAPS. That’s right, Macs now come *preloaded* with software to ruin wifi latency 🙁 You can fix by revoking Maps’ location access in Preferences: pic.twitter.com/w2rJWY23cY — Ben (hiring 73/∞ teammates) (@benskuhn) May 12, 2022

Personally, I have not been able to replicate the results. The attempts have been made on a 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro running macOS 12.4 RC. Even so, it is a resource that we can investigate, because we could get some surprises.

It is true that with this option deactivated we will not be able to access our location in the Maps apptherefore, if it works on our computer and improves the quality of video calls, it is a good idea to activate it again when we finish them.