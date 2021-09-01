If you’re not a little happy for Ben Affleck, you’re heartless

It is very difficult to enjoy every good moment in life. But Ben Affleck, on the deck of J.Lo’s yacht, looks like he can do it right now.

For a while it seemed like THE PEOPLE OF THE WEB (the worst kind of people, until you remember you’re one of them too) wanted to deal with Affleck just because of the huge, over-glazed donuts he ate, his tattoo on his back. bold especially in his ugliness, or the long decline from the glory days of the late 90s / early 2000s. The paparazzi seemed to remember him only at the worst of times. And at the same time everyone loved it. Affleck had become more of a meme than an actor. (Actually he was still acting, and well. Go back to winning it’s from last year, and it’s not bad at all).

Seeing it flourish in the last few weeks has been a joy. He’s back with his ex! And while this isn’t usually good news for anyone, when your ex is Jennifer Lopez, the story changes. THE PEOPLE OF THE WEB is happy. I like to watch it; you like to watch it.

We have all experienced lows in our life. The last 16 months, well … I guess it’s been talked about enough.

Think about the last really bad breakup you went through though. Think about the time you got fired. The times when “that sucks life” wasn’t enough to do justice to your despair. Someone will have told you that things would get better, and usually they do after a while. But at that moment you didn’t believe it, you thought the world would suck forever.

But look at our boy, our Ben! This is where she smiles, hand in hand with … Jennifer Lopez! He’s no longer walking around Boston with the worst-made calories dangling from his fingers. He is on a yacht. As with Thanos’ finger snap, our boy suddenly seems to not only feel better, but look just great.

It is a reminder, even for us, that one day we will wake up and everything will be different, it will be beautiful. Our time will come too, your time. I am speaking to you, dear reader. And I’m talking to Alex Rodriguez, J-Lo’s ex who is now heartbroken.

I am really happy for Ben Affleck. And I’ll be happy for you too. The next time life falls apart, you can tell yourself that better days are on the way.

We all have a seat on J.Lo’s yacht in front of us, one way or another. Do not give up.

