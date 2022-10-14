If you’re not watching Derry Girls, you should

It is the series we always wanted to see. Uplifting, easygoing but down to earth, smart but not overly ironic, a bit political but nonjudgmental. And it’s SO much fun. The misunderstandings, the calls for attention, the mother superior of the school. I could go on, but I don’t want to spoil it… It’s that weird show with a singular voice and totally unique premise (when was the last time you saw a sitcom set in Londonderry? Or somewhere other than New York or Los Angeles? ), but it’s not quite… By author. It’s just wonderfully specific. In stranger thingsboth andIn the script as well as in the soundtrack there are many references to very famous “80’s stuff” as a hook for the audience, but few things specific to the (fictional) city of Hawkins. And it’s fair ST it’s a different kind of story. But in Derry Girls some of the great regional successes of the time are heard (in addition to other more universal ones), and the girls do not see Sensación de Vivir, but Top of the Pops.

I’m not going to go too deep into the plot. It can be useful to know a bit of Irish history before you see it, but unlike, say, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, This is not a “historical” series. It’s actually about teenage girls, played by Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Nicola Coughlan, from The Bridgerton, along with the English boy they adopt into their gang (Dylan Llewellyn). I love all the performances, but my only warning is that you should reconcile yourself to all of them before you hit the play. The actors, all of them wonderful, can take their performances a bit to the limit, playing with the absurdity and hormonal emotionality of being a teenager. If you are used to the subtle eye contact of Succession or the minute changes in intonation of veep, you will be surprised how many jokes there are here. Fortunately, the plots don’t revolve around the typical teenage girl concerns we’ve seen a million times. There is no love triangle, and although the core group of friends bicker often, they never fight. The same goes for your parents. Suffice it to say that she waited with real impatience the third and final seasondelayed by the pandemic, and that finally premiered on Netflix on October 7.