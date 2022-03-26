If you’ve already enjoyed the current season, here are some more shows like ‘Bridgerton’

ads

Netflix’s Bridgerton has delighted fans with Victorian-era drama and romance, but what happens when you run out of episodes? The sad reality is that a series can’t last forever, even if fans are constantly clamoring for new content. Fortunately, there are a few other shows like Bridgerton to keep the period drama party going a little longer.

Let’s put on our best feather hats and see what other shows like Bridgerton are available to stream.

Based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel of the same name, Sanditon is set during the Regency Era. When an accident leaves Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) stranded at a new resort called Sanditon, she runs into the handsome but gruff Sidney Parker (Theo James), the owner’s brother. Will Sidney and Charlotte be able to put aside their differences for love? This series has a lot of city gossip, ambitious townspeople, and romance.

Sanditon is streaming on Prime Video or PBS Masterpiece.

Loosely based on the life of Mary, Queen of Scots, Reign trades historical accuracy for gorgeous ball gowns, gorgeous actors, and plenty of romantic entanglements. Adelaide Kane plays Mary, Torrance Coombs plays Sebastian “Bash” de Poiters, and Toby Regbo plays Francis II of France. Follow Mary as she goes from outcast to near-queen in this four-season drama originally from The CW.

Reign is available to stream on Netflix.

The White Queen tells the story of Elizabeth Woodville, who was the consort of Edward IV of England. Rebecca Ferguson (The Greatest Showman) stars as Elizabeth, while Max Irons (The Riot Club) stars as Edward in this alternate history of the Wars of the Roses, told from the perspective of the women involved: Elizabeth, mother of Henry Tudor Margaret Beaufort (Amanda Hale) and Richard III’s consort, Anne Neville (Faye Marsay).

The White Queen is available to stream on Starz.

The Tudors follows the reign of Henry VIII and the rise and fall of his many wives in a romantic political drama. Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars as the titular Henry, with notable actors such as Natalie Dormer (Anne Boleyn) and Henry Cavill (Charles Brandon) also making appearances.

The Tudors is available to stream on Netflix or Prime Video.

Based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander follows Claire Beauchamp (Caitriona Balfe), a World War II military nurse in Scotland who accidentally travels back 200 years. During her time in the past, she meets Highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and they fall in love with her. This long-running series features historical moments and plenty of romance.

Catch Outlander on Starz.

While it may not be the most historically accurate series on Catherine the Great of Russia, The Great is an entertaining period game. Starring Elle Fanning as the title character, The Great centers on Catherine as she attempts to stage a coup against her husband, Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). Both seasons of the show showcase disaster, hilarity, and a healthy dose of romance, while lightly touching on the historical events leading up to Catherine’s reign.

The Great is available to stream on Hulu.

