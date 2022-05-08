If you’ve contracted this disease, get tested right away, your brain could be compromised forever

You can lose up to 10 IQ points in the six months following the illness. Don’t overlook any symptoms

A premature, sudden aging. The discovery that comes from science is dramatic. We can therefore only suggest that you carry out checks immediately if, in recent months, you have contracted this disease.

You can lose up to 10 points of IQ in the six months following the infection, or an intellectual loss equal to the cognitive decline that is experienced on average from 50 to 70 years. This is what emerges from a study conducted at the University of Cambridge and anticipated by New Scientist.

Although it is currently unclear how permanent this cognitive impairment is, given the large number of severely affected individuals. But certainly what will emerge from the research of these authoritative scientists is sobering and frightening.

The study highlights different cognitive deficits among the recovered compared to peers in the control group who, on the other hand, did not contract the disease. It remains to be seen how permanent this damage is and what the long-term resilience is.

Covid infections

The impact for those who, therefore, have contracted Covid in a serious way, even being hospitalized, could be devastating. And it could be devastating given the high number of people affected by Covid around the world.

The proportions could be gigantic. In England alone, for example, 40,000 people have been in intensive care for Covidthis means that post-Covid cognitive deficits can affect a large number of people around the world.

The experts compared the results of several cognitive tests performed six months after infection on 46 patients hospitalized for Covid, comparing them with the results of cognitive tests performed on a control population of 66,000 individuals.

Studies have emerged several cognitive ‘de’faillance’ in those recovered from Covid. A few examples: the reduction of information processing speed, or the reduction of language comprehension skills.

To simplify and make it clear even to those without medical and scientific skills, we could say that Covid would have a negative effect on the ability that our organism – and in particular the neuralgic neural areas – have to use it. sugar as “gasoline”. To increase working memory, but also to give us the ability to solve problems.

It is likely that Covid promotes cognitive decline in various ways, for example by damaging the brain due to an excess of immune reaction or because the infection causes micro hemorrhages or micro ischemias in different neural areas. The advice, therefore, is not to neglect any symptoms and to contact doctors and scientists if necessary.