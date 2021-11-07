If you’ve platinized Skyrim on PS4, you won’t be happy with Trophies on PS5

We never stop talking about Skyrim. Forever in good times and bad, as they say.

Bethesda’s open world RPG is certainly one of the most loved games of all time, played by millions of people and repurposed on every type of console or platform, including Nintendo Switch.

Among other things, we know that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will have a Anniversary Edition which will feature unique content from both Morrowind and Oblivion.

This special edition, however, will come at a cost that probably won’t appeal to everyone.

With the arrival ofAnniversary Edition on PS5 now fans are wondering if it will be possible to transfer trophies from the PS4 version of the game.

Unfortunately the answer seems to be negative. Skyrim: Anniversary Edition indeed will not allow players to transfer their trophies from the Skyrim: Special Edition on PS4.

The completists will certainly not be enthusiastic about it, even more so if we add that the problem will only occur between PS4 and PS5.

The holders of the title on PC or console Xbox they will in fact be able to transfer their Achievements without any problem.

Obviously this all seems somewhat surreal, as the other versions of the game will allow the transfer without too much hassle. Added to this is the fact that whoever decides to do theUpgrading the PS4 to PS5 version of the game will not lose your saves, but who will decide to buy the Anniversary Edition unfortunately will run into this problem not just.

Who already owns the Special Edition however it will have theupgrade to the PS5 version totally free, although obviously the additional contents present in the Anniversary Edition which, according to the words of the development team, will also include new trophies given the inclusion of new content. A small consolation for those hoping to be able to carry out the Achievement transfer.

In the’Anniversary Edition among other things, it seems there are also some next-gen elements.

In addition, for 10 years of Skyrim, it seems that fans must expect an unexpected surprise.