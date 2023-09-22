Iggy Azalea hater gets brutal response on Twitter

Iggy Azalea recently released her single “Money Come” along with a music video, and the results online are a bit mixed. For the most part, her fans are happy to see her back in regular release mode, especially after a high-profile scandal caused by her letter supporting Tory Lanez’s release online. However, that doesn’t mean the Australian MC doesn’t also have his fair share of haters online. Still, she never let them deter her, and she responded quite brutally to one particular Twitter user who hates the fact that her latest song is getting success. No matter what comes her way, the 33-year-old will use her sass to protect herself.

An original tweet read, “@IGGYAZALEA’s “Money Come” is now in the Top 50 at US Rhythmic Radio (MediaBase). This leads Iggy Azalea to ask fans to keep requesting it on the airwaves. “Top 50? Oh girl, the bar is in hell,” replied the hater in question. “You know,” the “Fancy” hitmaker clapped back. “You’ve been spending your whole life there. Typing with sweaty hands and no grass in sight to touch. (shrugging emoji) (heart hand emoji).”

Iggy Azalea hits back at Twitter hater

However, fortunately, he is able to reflect on more positive experiences than negative ones. For example, Iggy Azalea recently recalled her concert in Brazil, which, despite heavy rainfall, was still an electric experience for her. “I look like a wet rat,” the Sydney native expressed on Twitter after her performance. “It was the most chaotic show I’ve ever done and probably my favorite. I didn’t even care how I looked or how drenched we all were, it was just fun and I hope I can do that again soon.” Only to see you all again. Truly, “I love you. Night.”

In the meantime, it will be interesting to see if this is the year Iggy makes her comeback. Although artistically her profile is not as high as people criticize her for, she is clearly on her way to setting that record. With a stellar performance behind the four-time GRAMMY nominee, she can definitely hold her own with compelling content and engagement. For more news and latest updates on Iggy Azalea, check back hnhhh,

