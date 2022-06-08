Iggy Azalea was caught leaving a hotel in a tiny dress: the curves of her butt climb it from behind

They caught yes, to Iggy Azalea at the Peninsula Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. “The 31-year-old Australian rapper and former model wore a form-fitting dress paired with red heels as she made her way to her Range Rover,” Grosby reported.

Iggy Azalea celebrated her 32nd birthday yesterday. / Photo by Grosby

The singer has prominent curves, which with such tight dresses make any simple garment daring. The size of her hips and butt is such that any short dress becomes mini, and it makes behind her look even smaller because she tends to lift them up.

But more impressive than this little floral dress, is the red one that she came to post on Instagram. First, because the design seems to have her body painted naked, and the fact is that the garment made her look as if she had nothing on her skin but paint, because it managed to expose everything that was most intimate about her anatomy.

From here we wish a happy and blessed birthday to this beautiful rapper, who arrived yesterday at the age of 32.

Read more about Iggy Azalea, the sexy blonde rapper, here:

Iggy Azalea sold Hidden Hills mansion for less than expected

Iggy Azalea explodes at the rumors about her alleged affair with this ex of Khloé Kardashian

Iggy Azalea confesses that she signed a confidentiality agreement before acting with Britney Spears