Return the appointment with Guest (Rock) Stars, the column dedicated to the cinematic adventures of the great names in music. This episode is dedicated to one of the most famous and iconic frontman of all time, the legendary Iggy Pop.

Guest (Rock) Stars: Iggy Pop in Dead Man

Iggy Pop has participated in various films, with more or less short appearances. His most notable performance, perhaps, is the one in Dead Man, the 1995 film directed by Jim Jarmusch.

The magazine gives a perfect description of this feature film Billboard, calling it a “psychedelic western“. The project is entirely made in black and white. Inside, Iggy Pop plays the role of Savior “Sally” Jenko. It is a man that the protagonist, William Blake (Johnny Depp), he meets along his journey. Sally is among the people Blake sees gathered around a bonfire. He dresses as a woman and sells furs. Also, he loves to refer to passages from the bible.

Iggy Pop and Johnny Depp in Dead man – Photo Credits: vice.com

An interesting aspect that concerns Iggy Pop And Dead Man it is the working relationship between the frontman and the director of the film. The two have collaborated previously. This happened in the short film Somewhere in California (1993). They also worked together afterwards, in Coffee and Cigarettes (2003) and The dead don’t die (2019). In addition, Iggy Pop has chosen Jarmusch as director for a documentary on his experience with the group The Stooges. Documentary that which came out in 2016 with the title Gimme Danger.

Furthermore, Iggy Pop he collaborated a few years before the filming of Dead Man with one of the actors featured in the film. It’s Depp, with whom he starred in the cult film Cry Baby (John Waters, 1990).

The plot of Dead Man

Dead Man follows Blake’s daring adventures. We are in the 19th century. The young man, after having gone to the town of Machine for a job interview, is rejected by the same company that contacted him. He finds himself, therefore, with very little money and to console himself he decides to go for a drink in the saloon of the country.

While he is in the club he gets to know Thel Russel (Mili Avital), a prostitute. The two end up spending the rest of the evening together, even going to her house. However, they are interrupted by the girl’s ex-boyfriend. The latter shoots the two. Blake escapes, badly injured.

While running away, the young man runs into None (Gary Farmer), an Indian. Became aware of the name “William Blake“, The idea arises in the new character that the fugitive is the reincarnation of the writer of the same name. So, she medicates his wounds and helps him recover. He then chooses to take it from Great Spirit (Wakan Tanka). Then begins a succession of vicissitudes, between bounty hunters, initiations into Indian culture and daring escapes.