Ignacia Michelson exhibits her curves in a semi-transparent yarn bodysuit for Playboy Mexico magazine

Like a big trophy Playboy Mexico boasted of his collaboration with Ignatius Michelson.

And it is that the Chilean model and former participant of the reality shows ‘Acapulco Shore’ and ‘Resistiré’, appears on the June cover of the famous magazine posing with a tight body made of semi-transparent black thread that allows you to appreciate her curves.

“We are proud to announce that Chilean Nacha Michelson made her appearance on the cover of Playboy LATAM, in an edition aligned with the global celebration of Pride 2022,” the publication announced in a statement.

Nacha has distinguished herself as a controversial celebrity on television and social networks.

“Everyone should know that I am what they see, that what I show on TV is what I am. My social networks are my faithful reality, in fact, i would like to show more, but Instagram censors us more and more severely“, Said Nacha Michelson in the interview published in the magazine.

Accustomed to controversy, due to her always controversial appearances on television, the Chilean assured that showing her beauty in the pages of the digital edition of Playboy LATAM will also be a way to reaffirm her sexual freedom.

“sexuality is everything. I hope one day I can enjoy it freely without being judged¡life is one and we have to discover ourselves!”, he pointed.

Aligning with the Pride 2022 celebrations, Nacha’s post also includes fashion-themed releases, a top ten Queer music project, and a historical review of the Stonewall Inn events that gave rise to the annual marches around the world. .

They also endorse the bunny magazine’s commitment to supporting all social causes and those that fight for people’s freedom.

