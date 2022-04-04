Ignacio Ambriz takes a breather after the victory against Puebla

The Red Devils of Toluca have once again seen the light at the end of the tunnel, adding an important victory at home against the Puebla Strip, within the action on day 12 of the MX League in the Clausura 2022 tournament.

Coach Ignatius Ambriz He stated in a press videoconference at the end of the game, that they are golden points for the team and that the pressure of the poor results can be relieved a bit and take a break for the next commitments.

“Today we had to readjust everything, I highlight the attitude and there were three important points after we had not won at home. I feel calm, it is not that I depended on a result to continue or not with the team,” he said.

“Today we got a good result but we haven’t corrected the team’s course yet. The victory relieved us of a bit of pressure. Canelo was benched as has happened with other players. I have to make decisions for the good of the team,” he added.

With this result, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca climbed to the seventh position in the classification in the Clausura 2022 tournament with 17 points; while the Puebla Strip stagnated in third place with 22 units.

