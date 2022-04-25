Ignacio Rivero is at risk of missing the Clásico Joven against América on Matchday 17

Cruz Azul could have a more than important loss for the last day of Closing Tournament 2022, in which he will face, nothing more and nothing less than, his bitter rival in it Young Classic and could also be played the direct pass to the Liguilla:Ignacio Rivero is at risk of missing the Matchday 17 match against América for accumulation of yellow cards.

And it is that the Uruguayan midfielder he has been cautioned a total of four times throughout the 16 dates that have been disputed in the contest of the MX Leagueso to add one more this Sunday, in the duel ofand the machine against Atletico San Luis, Nacho Rivero would earn a one-match suspension and therefore would cause low Classic Young.

“The Professional Player who by Regulation accumulates the first five reprimands in an official tournament, due to the faults established in article 15 will cause 1 match suspension plus a fine of 60 UMAs,” warns the Regulation of Sanctions of the Mexican Soccer Federation in article 16.

Nacho Rivero is one of the footballers who has played the most games with Cruz Azul in it Clausura 2022, with a total of 14 gamesof which he started 12 times as a starter, and in which has registered two goals, reasserting himself as one of the men most important in Juan Reynoso’s schemeas the ‘wildcard’ of any tactical drawing that wants to try the ‘chess player‘.

The yellow cards that Nacho Rivero has received in Clausura 2022:

Day 7: Cruz Azul vs. Saints

Day 10: Cruz Azul vs. Cougars

Day 12: Cruz Azul vs. Atlas

Day 14: Cruz Azul vs. Chivas

Fortunately, he is the only one who would be at risk of missing the match against America for this reason, since no other footballer in the team accumulates four yellow cards, since Juan Escobar is the player who registers the most warnings with sevenbut he has already served his sanction match, followed by Nachito’ with four and seven elements with two cards eachamong them Uriel Antuna, Pablo Aguilar, Erik Lira and ‘Cata’ Domínguez’ but already without risk of being suspended in the Regular Phase.

Do the cards accumulate for the Liguilla?

The good news for Blue Cross the thing is the warnings accumulated in the Regular Phase no longer count in the Liguillabecause with the intention that the soccer players and teams are not conditioned in the ‘Big Party’, the cards are canceled at the end of Matchday 17 of each tournament and players restart their personal account in the final round of the fight for the title.

“At the end of the Qualification Phase, and in order that the Players of the Clubs that dispute the Final Phase of the Tournament start without warnings, these will be canceled through the payment of a new extraordinary contribution of 45 UMAs for each yellow card that the Player has, whose concept will be the cancellation of the same”, can be read in the same regulation.

